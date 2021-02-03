‘Swamp People’ is a thrilling and fascinating adventure reality series on History Channel. Ever since its inception in August 2010, the show has gained a steadily increasing number of loyal fans. ‘Swamp People’ follows the proud and fierce alligator hunters who live in the swamp region of Louisiana. The adrenalin-filled episodes document the activities of these seemingly fearless hunters as they strive to maintain their way of life in the bayous of Atchafalaya Basin.

The cameras follow the gator-hunting crew as they ready themselves for the most significant time of the year – the month-long alligator-hunting season. Curious to know who is the wealthiest cast member of ‘Swamp People’? We’ve ranked the richest cast members according to their current estimated net worths. Check it out.

6. Chase Landry – $400,000

Chase Landry is the youngest of Troy Landry’s sons. He is also involved in the family business of alligator-hunting and crawfish harvesting. Chase is married with one kid. From the last couple of seasons, Chase has been commandeering his own boat as captain and has been working with his cousin, Holden, as his deckhand to keep the soaring alligator population in check. He owns an eatery called Chasin’ Tails in Virginia, and reports even mention that he owns a gas station. Furthermore, it seems as though he earns $3,000 per episode. Chase’s current net worth is estimated to be between $200,000 and $400,000.

5. “Little” Willie Edwards – $500,000

As the eldest son of sourdough swamper Willie Edwards, Little Willie is the successor-in-training of his father and his family’s alligator business. Little Willie has shadowed his father and grandfather ever since he was old enough to walk, and the man can tell you firsthand that the Edwards men always strive for perfection (he gets yelled at by his father quite regularly, but their bond is evidently strong). Now it’s Little Willie’s time to prove his mettle and step up to more responsibility. Little Willie’s estimated net worth as of 2021 is $500,000.

4. Jacob Landry – $650,000

Jacob Landry, born on December 27, 1983, in Pierre Part, Louisiana, is the older son of Troy and Bernita Landry. Jacob has recently become the captain of the second ship owned by the Landry family. Apart from alligator hunting, Jacob’s interests also lie in filmmaking, and he has previously worked as an assistant director on the horror drama ‘Paranormal Extremes: Text Messages from the Dead.’ Jacob is a married man and has two children. He is said to be involved with his family business, and his current net worth is estimated at $650,000.

3. Daniel Edgar – $1 million

Daniel Edgar is one of the most experienced gator hunters in the Atchafalaya River Basin, having grown up learning to kill deadly reptiles. Daniel comes from a long line of skilled gator trappers, and now, both his sons – Dwaine and Joey Edgar – are also part of his hunting crew, along with his grandson Dorien. Daniel’s longtime wife, Juanita Thomas Broussard, passed away in March 2018. Daniel’s estimated net worth is reported to be upwards of $100,000.

However, reports mention that he owns St. Mary’s seafood Incorporated and Louisiana Baits Company. It would appear as though his business is booming in Louisiana, and the latter allegedly processes 400,000 to 500,000 pounds of fish daily (on some days, it can be as high as 1 million). Plus, it has been mentioned repeatedly that he draws a salary of $10,000 from the show. Keeping this in mind, it is safe to assume that his net worth actually $1 million. Don’t be fooled by his charming, good-natured smile – Daniel is a fierce reptile hunter.

2. Terral Evans – $1.5 million

Terral Evans is a longtime friend and associate of Troy Landry. Terral has been hunting and trapping alligators for as long as he can remember. Like most of the ‘Swamp People’ cast members, Terral also grew up in the Louisiana bayous and learned the trade on the job as a young boy. Together with Troy and company, Terral has dedicated his life to keeping a check on the ample gator population.

After serving his country in the military, Terral apparently worked as a project manager in the Oil & Chemical Industry for over 30 years. It also seems as though a good deal of his income comes from the show, although exact figures are not available. His current estimated net worth is around $1.5 million.

1. Troy Landry – $3.2 million

Troy Landry was born on June 9, 1961, in Pierre Part, Louisiana, and has spent all his life in the region, so he basically knows the swamps like the back of his hand. Troy is a fifth-generation alligator hunter and comes from a family of crocodile hunters, shrimpers, trappers, and lumberjacks. Normally, the gator season in the Atchafalaya River basin is only for 30 days, but a deep familiarity with the region allows him to hunt alligators in the east and west zone of the swamp, which stretches his alligator season to last 60 days, potentially doubling his income.

Troy also harvests and sells crawfish, which also greatly contributes to his wealth. Apart from this, he also reportedly earns at least $25,000 per episode. Troy’s popularity has led to him being nicknamed “King of the Swamp.” Troy is father to two sons – Jacob and Chase – and a stepfather to Brandon. He is happily married to Bernita Landry, who works as a publicist for History Channel. Presently, his net worth is estimated in the range of $2 million to $3.2 million.

