Fox’s ‘The Masked Dancer‘ is a reality dance competition series whose contestants are all well-known celebrities hiding their real identities beneath elaborate costumes and masks on purpose. In fact, the show aims to get us, the viewers, and a panel of judges to figure out who the unidentified celebs truly are. With each week giving us a new set of clues sprinkled throughout their packages, costumes, and routines, we’re kept on our toes in the guessing game. And yet, even with just one episode, we’re already making progress. Curious to know all the clues and guesses about Tulip’s identity? We’ve got you covered.

Clues About Tulip:

The very first thing about Tulip that everyone noticed is the way she carried herself. With long and confident strides while marking her very first entrance, there could be no denying that she seemed comfortable with an audience, implying her high self-confidence and the fact that she probably already has experience in performing. And as we see her in her pink skirt made up of fabric petals and glittery green shoes, doing an almost flawless lift with a backup dancer and showing off her incredible tap-dancing skills, the routine performance speculation almost seems confirmed.

The visual clues in Tulip’s package (like in all others’) seemed like a random mix of everything used to both enrich and confuse us, which it did. After all, there seemed to be no connection within the clues that stuck out the most; a clock that had “Tick Tock” written on it, the cereal with the number 11 on it, some scrambled eggs, a seemingly random field, and a beautiful rainbow. And Tulip’s voice-over, making references to ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘High School Musical,’ and ‘Wicked’ didn’t help much either. Her voice modifier deactivated word, “triple,” seemed crucial, though.

In her voice-over, Tulip admitted to not knowing what to say before she went on to describe her struggles with confidence and bullying. “I don’t want this to sound like one of those good guy bad guy stories,” she said. “But growing up, I was teased all the time…My confidence tumbled. But I tried my best not to get trolls in my head. I packed up my things and found a new sunnier place to call home…For the first time, I felt I could really breathe and be myself.” Then, ending it all with introducing her dance to the song ‘Fergalicious’ by Fergie, Tulip said, “we’re all in this together.”

Guesses About Tulip:

istg if the tulip on the masked dancer isnt Maddie Ziegler im gonan cry. thats literally her voice #MaskedDancer — Peyton ◟̽◞̽ loves harry (@CANYONPOTTER) December 28, 2020

After carefully observing all of Tulips’ moves, Paula Abdula, one of the panelists on the show, commented that the celebrity beneath the mask certainly seemed like a trained dancer. To confirm her suspicions, she then asked Tulip if she was wearing her hair in a ponytail beneath her costume, and when Paula got a firm yes, she made a guess. Assuming that Tulip’s word “triple” alluded to the star being a triple threat, Paula Abdula guessed Ariana Grande. After all, there have been rumors that the singer is being considered for the movie adaptation of ‘Wicked.’

Ashley Tisdale, though, because of the TikTok and trolls references, went with Charli D’Amelio, who has been involved with anti-bullying campaigns in the last year. And finally, Ken Jeong guessed Heather Morris, believing that Tulip seemed quite a bit like his on-screen daughter from the musical comedy-drama ‘Glee’. However, social media is on a completely different footing, suggesting that Tulip could either be Milly Bobby Brown, or Zendaya, or even Addison Rae. Although, the most famous guess for Tulip, and the one that even we think could be the celeb beneath that bright mask, is Maddie Zigler.

Read More: Who Is Cricket On The Masked Dancer?