In an episode of ‘Evil Lives Here’ titled ‘My Son Broke My Heart’, a mother talks about her troubled son who has been convicted of murdering two of his previous girlfriends and for multiple charges of attempted murder and assault on corrections officers. Investigation Discovery’s popular true-crime show ‘Evil Lives Here’ takes a deep dive into the murder of Bryia Runiewicz and the man behind the monstrous killing. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this case.

Who Killed Bryia Runiewicz?

Bryia Runiewicz was 32 at the time when she was brutally raped and murdered by her former boyfriend Bass Webb (31 years old at the time). Born in September 1977 in Erie, Pennsylvania, Bryia was a former Bourbon County jail employee who was studying to become a law enforcement officer. Bryia was due to begin a job with the Department of Homeland Security three days from the date when she got murdered in her Harrison County home on July 31, 2009. She was living in Cynthiana, Kentucky, with her two daughters (aged 7 and 8) when she started dating Bass Webb only a couple of months before her death.

Bass Webb, with a long history of assault and violent crimes, was already serving time in the Bourbon County jail. The two may have met while he was in prison and she was employed there but that’s speculation as nothing has been confirmed about how they met. Webb was released just six months before he killed Bryia. Apparently, the two had broken up because of Webb’s jealousy issues. He got jealous and angry when Bryia was mourning her daughters’ father, who had passed away a month before. Just days after they broke up, Webb turned up at her house at night and raped her before shockingly beheading her. He left Bryia’s headless corpse on the couch, with her daughters asleep in a different room.

After murdering Bryia, Webb went to the Bourbon County Detention Center and tried to run over two prison guards. He told them that he had just cut off his ex-girlfriend’s head and that they should find her before her daughters wake up and see their dead mother. During his trial, Webb also spit in the face of Bourbon District Judge Vanessa Dickson (he has been known to spit on and attack prison guards as well). Despite the defiant behavior in court, Webb pleaded guilty in Bryia Runiewicz’s murder case.

Where is Bass Webb Now?

Bass Webb was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the gruesome rape and murder of Bryia Runiewicz, by a Pendleton judge in September 2012. There are multiple previous charges against him as well – 10 years for 3rd-degree assault on multiple police officers; 20 years for attempted murder when he tried to run over the two prison guards deliberately; 17 years for another attempted murder.

In May 2017, Bass Webb was also convicted for the murder of another previous girlfriend, Sabrina Vaughn, who had been missing since 2003. Webb had killed her by choking her to death in 2003 and buried her body in a shallow grave in Montgomery County, which was discovered by the cops in 2010.

As per the law, a person cannot be in prison for more than 50 years. So Webb is already sentenced to the maximum number of years in imprisonment. But he will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years of his time. He is currently incarcerated in Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in West Liberty, Kentucky.

Read More: Where is Vickie Webb Today?