Investigation Discovery’s ‘Web of Lies’ investigates the death of a famous YouTube celebrity, Tamisha Evette Ridge, in an episode titled ‘Death of an Internet Star.’ The 31-year-old YouTube sensation was shot to death by her ex-boyfriend, Dameshlo Green. The case is an example of the many horrors of an abusive relationship. Let’s delve into it and find out all there is to know about the case that terrified Tamisha’s family and fan-following alike.

Who Killed Tamisha Ridge?

At the age of 31, Tamisha Evette Ridge gained thousands of views on her YouTube videos, which were her claim to fame on the internet. Tamisha also went by the name “Meesha Booh.” She uploaded several videos on her channel that taught her subscribers how to design fancy clothes by themselves. She had more than a hundred thousand subscribers on her channel around the time of her passing. Ridge was also a mother of three children.

Her smile captivated many, and her talent was not limited to the boundaries of Sacramento. Her list of subscribers included fellow fashion designer, Lauren Taylor of Mississippi, who is said to have watched her videos daily. Ridge also owned an online fabric store for her followers to purchase some of her designs from. However, Tamisha’s personal life wasn’t as peaceful as her career. According to Tamisha’s family, Tamisha had been receiving threatening calls and text messages from an ex-boyfriend named Dameshlo Green because she refused to be in a relationship with him.

Tamisha’s mother said, “I knew he was abusive, but I didn’t know he was crazy.” Green and Tamisha were in an on-again-off-again relationship for 10 years, and then they had broken up. After 5 years of no contact, the two patched things up, but Tamisha broke it off again. Green, unable to comprehend the break-up because of his “obsessive behavior,” walked into Tamisha’s unlocked apartment, went straight to her bedroom where she was sleeping, and shot her at a close range.

Tamisha’s cousin, Valencia Thomas, was asleep on the couch that day and said that she never heard the gunshot. “And I run in the room, and I see her lying there lifeless,” Valencia said. All of Tamisha’s children, including Green’s own child, were in the apartment when the shooting went down. Green then turned himself into the Sacramento Police.

Where Is Dameshlo Green Now?

Tamisha Ridge uploaded her last video on May 13, 2014, and hours later, on May 14, she was dead. According to court documents, Dameshlo Green flew from Texas to Sacramento on May 12, 2014. On his arrival, he had called up Tamisha and contacted her multiple times, accusing her of betraying him while also expressing his intent to get back with her. Tamisha initially responded to the calls but rejected the latter ones.

Then on May 14, Green shot Tamisha. He then turned himself in to the police for a parole violation and was subsequently booked into Sacramento County Jail for homicide. Green was taken to trial twice. During his first trial, in October 2016, Green admitted to entering the home to have a chat with Tamisha in an attempt to rekindle their relationship. In his testimony, he denied shooting Tamisha.

In the same trial, prosecutors argued that Green had entered the apartment through an unlocked door while being armed with a sawed-off shotgun simultaneously. Then, he had entered Tamisha’s bedroom. Lee Williams, the man sleeping in Tamisha’s bed with her, was woken up. This had led to a physical altercation between the two men over the gun, amidst which the gun had gone off, killing Tamisha. Green had then run away from the apartment. The first trial ended in a hung jury because the jurors could not decide who had fired the gun.

Almost two years later, the case was put up for trial again. In February 2018, Dameshlo Green had been convicted of the first-degree murder of 31-year-old Tamisha Evette Ridge. He was also charged with the possession of a firearm as a felon. His previous allegation included a 2011 assault with a deadly weapon. Green was sentenced to 75 years in prison in June 2018. It seems as though he is currently serving his sentence at Pelican Bay State Prison.

