‘Stateless‘ focuses on four strangers in an immigration center in the middle of the Australian desert. We have an airline hostess, who has fled from a suburban cult, we have a young Australian father escaping a dead-end job, an Afghan refugee fleeing prosecution, and a bureaucrat caught in a national scandal.

The Netflix series shows how their lives intersect as they’re driven to the brink of sanity. However, the members of the group form unlikely and profound emotional connections. Sofie Werner is the flight attendant whose story stands out, especially since it is based on a real-life character. So, who plays this part in ‘Stateless,’ and what else has the actress done?

Yvonne Strahovski in Stateless

Yvonne Jaqueline Strzechowski or Yvonne Strahovski plays the role of Sofie Wener in the series. She’s an Australian actress, which makes her the perfect choice for the role, not to mention she’s incredibly talented. Here’s Yvonne promoting ‘Stateless.’

In the series, we see how Sofie feels diminished by her parents and limited by her job. Therefore she decides to quit the flight attendant gig and go to a culty self-help group called GOPA, run by a charismatic husband-wife duo, Gordon and Pat. However, when Sofie is humiliated in public, by Gordon, she suffers a breakdown and flees. In some time, she lands up in immigration custody. You can check out a post by Yvonne, where she can be seen in the role of Sofie.

How is Sofie Werner’s Portrayal in Stateless?

Yvonne’s portrayal of Sofie has earned high critical praise, with Entertainment Weekly remarking, “Strahovski, who’s spent the past three years hemmed into Serena Joy’s circular character arc on The Handmaid’s Tale, gives a beautifully nuanced performance as Sofie. Stateless tracks her decompensation through fragmented flashbacks and hallucinations, but Strahovski resists the temptation to go For-Your-Consideration big. Instead, she renders Sofie’s distress as a series of agonizing internal implosions, as she succumbs to debilitating paranoia.”

Other Films and Shows by Yvonne Strahovski:

Yvonne started acting from her school days, but was a part of the Australian entertainment industry until she grabbed the role in ‘Chuck.’ Since then, we have seen Yvonne in several films and shows like ‘Killer Elite.’ She’s also widened her repertoire and is a part of the ‘Mass Effect’ games. Yvonne allowed her face to be scanned and can be seen as Miranda Lawson here. She also lends her voice to the character.

One of Yvonne’s most memorable roles has been as Hannah McKay in ‘Dexter.’ She plays a beguiling poisoner who develops affections for the titular serial killer. In recent times, Yvonne can be seen as Serena Joy Waterford in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ She earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2018, for the part. She’s next slated to appear in ‘The Tomorrow War,’ which is aiming for a 2021 release. The story follows a man drafted to fight a war with humanity’s future on the line, but he needs to confront his past to do that.

