ABC’s latest true-crime documentary series ‘The Con’ premieres with the story of Paolo Macchiarini, who was once considered as a pioneer in the field of regenerative medicine but turned out to be just a fraud. He lied on his CV, research papers and tricked his patients, causing almost all of those who received his inventive trachea transplants, using the patients’ own bone marrow cells for organ functionality, to lose their lives. In this episode, eyewitnesses, officials, and some of Paolo’s victims reveal how they got conned by this doctor, with his former lover, TV producer Benita Alexander, at the front and center. So let put our focus solely on his patients, shall we?

Claudia Castillo

Paolo Macchiarini’s most notable patient is Claudia Castillo. Born in 1977, this Barcelona woman suffered from tuberculosis-damaged airways. Therefore, on June 12, 2008, at Hospital Clinic Barcelona, Spain, she received a cadaver trachea graft that was implanted as a bronchus transplant. This organ was prepared without the knowledge of authorities in a veterinary lab at the University of Bristol, but no one questioned it because of its initial success.

As it was built from Claudia’s own cells, she didn’t need to be on any risky immunosuppressant drugs. But, we now know that the success of this operation was a lie and that the complications that she suffered because of it were kept under wraps for a really long time. In 2016, Claudia returned to the Hospital Clinic to have her left lung removed, and as per the last reports, she is now alive and doing well.

Paolo Macchiarini’s Next Few Patients

According to a witness report, Paolo operated on a 45-50-year-old woman of Middle Eastern origin in a private clinic in Barcelona in the fall of 2008. Unfortunately, due to complications, she passed away either around Christmas of that year or in the first few months of 2009. Then, in October of 2009, another woman, who had been operated on by Paolo twice before, received her airway transplant.

Apparently, her graft detached soon after, causing an infection, and because of difficulties in breathing, she had to be admitted into emergency a total of 13 times. It is likely that she has now passed away. There was another woman from Czech Republic with mucoepidermoid carcinoma who received such a transplant. Owing to her cancer returning and the formation of a fistula, she too passed away.

Ciaran Finn-Lync and Keziah Shorten

Ciaran Lynch, born in 2000 in Ireland, without a functional trachea, received a transplant on March 15, 2010, at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. In his case, his stem cells were seeded into the airway just hours before it was implanted into him, making it work perfectly fine. So, as per the last reports, today, he is alive and well.

As for Keziah Shorten, who suffered from trachea cancer, Paolo Macchiarini did a transplant on her on July 13, 2010, which failed the very next year. She received another implant at the University College Hospital in London in 2011, after which she was able to be discharged. Unfortunately, though, she succumbed to her underlying disease in January of 2012.

Paolo Macchiarini’s Other Patients

Born in 1984, Zhadyra Iglikova suffered from tracheostomy after a car accident. So in 2010, Paolo operated on her at the National Research Center of Surgery in Moscow. Because of the complications that followed, she had to receive a tracheoplasty in April 2011 and another cadaveric trachea graft in 2018. Sadly, she passed away soon after her second implant.

Paolo then came across Andemariam Teklesenbet Beyene, a man from Eritrea who was training to be a doctor when he got diagnosed with cancer. His operation was on June 9, 2011, at the Karolinska University Hospital, where he received the upgraded plastic trachea made at University College London. Records show that even with his implant failing, Andemariam was able to complete his Ph.D. before passing away in January 2013.

Paolo Macchiarini’s Last Patients

From November 2011 to June 2014, Paolo Macchiarini gave transplants to Christopher Lyles, Yulia Tuulik, Alexander Zozulya, Yesim Cetir, Hannah Warren (a 3-year-old), Sadiq Kanaan, and Dmitri Onogda. In the months and years following their respective surgeries, all of them except Dmitri Onogda have passed away due to post-operative complications. Dmitri’s graft had started collapsing six months into his surgery as well, but he got it removed, and now, he lives with a tracheostomy.

Apparently, two more patients, one male and one female, both Russian citizens, were operated on by Paolo, but their names and fate are currently unknown. Therefore, out of all the patients that Paolo had provided with a biological or synthetic implant, at least 8 of them passed away due to his misconduct in research, failure to provide proper post-operative care, and his disregard for ethical practices. (Featured Image Credit: ABC News / The Con)

