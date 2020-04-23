‘Will & Grace’ is a sitcom that chronicles the ups the downs in the daily lives of two best friends Will Truman, a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler, an interior designer, who share an apartment in New York City. It also features Will’s friend, an over-enthusiastically gay actor Jack, and Grace’s alcoholic assistant and socialite Karen. Created by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, the show first premiered on September 21, 1998, and ran successfully for eight seasons before concluding on May 18, 2006.

During its initial run, the show received massive critical acclaim for its responsible representation of the LGBT community, wonderful performances and also for its well-written characters. ‘Will & Grace’ was the top-rated sitcom from 2001 to 2005 and even gave ‘Friends’ a fierce competition. The cultural phenomenon received 83 nominations and earned multiple accolades, including 18 Emmy Awards.

A reunion special released in 2016, and as it was met with a favorable response, NBC announced a series revival, which premiered on September 28, 2017, and opened to positive reviews from fans and critics. Despite its success, NBC decided to cancel the show after a total of 11 (8+3) seasons. You must be wondering: why was it canceled and if there is any chance that there will be a ‘Will & Grace’ season 12? Let’s find out.

Will and Grace Season 12 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Will & Grace’ season 11 premiered on October 24, 2019, and came to an end on April 23, 2020, after airing 18 episodes. The finale was followed by a 30 minutes retrospective special titled ‘A Will & Graceful Goodbye,’ hosted by Eric McCormack. It features a compilation of heartwarming and funny moments from the eleven seasons, along with emotional super-fans and celebrity reactions, that state the impact of the show. You can watch all the episodes on NBC.

As far as the possibility of a twelfth season is concerned, here’s what we know. On July 25, 2019, the network announced that the eleventh season of the popular sitcom would be its last.

In a goodbye note to fans, the creators said to Deadline, “We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many. In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will & Grace. They say you can’t go home again, but we did. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show’s supportive and caring home since day one. And finally, our deepest gratitude goes to each and every Will & Grace fan across the world. It was a privilege to make you laugh.”

Unfortunately, ‘Will & Grace’ season 12 is officially canceled. Goodbyes are hard. And bidding adieu to your favorite show for the second time is super hard. If we look at the silver lining, at least the show ended on a high note instead of being forced to have an abrupt and inconclusive ending.

As for its future, I think expecting a second revival would seem far-fetched. However, I won’t be surprised if the creators come up with a spin-off a few years down the line. ‘Jack & Karen,’ anyone? Until that happens, you can always enjoy re-watching your favorite episodes or re-runs of the show.

