The 17th outing of ‘Will & Grace’ is finally back after its hiatus. The season aired its 16th episode this week, following the 15th part that had landed on March 19, 2020. And indeed, the comeback was sheer joy. The last episode offers homage to the iconic sitcom ‘I Love Lucy’ and is aptly titled, ‘We Love Lucy’. Now, if you are done with the events of the latest installment, you might be wondering about the hows and whens of the next episode. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘Will & Grace’ Season 11 Episode 17.

Will & Grace Season 11 Episode 17 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Will & Grace’ Season 11 Episode 17 will premiere on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on NBC. The upcoming episode is titled “New Crib”.

Here’s what the episode will entail as per the official synopsis: “Karen celebrates her baseball team’s championship. Will and Grace go to an open house, which leads to a conversation about their future living arrangement. Jack has to decide if he wants to stay in the city to pursue his dreams.”

Where to Watch Will & Grace Season 11 Episode 17 Online?

You can watch ‘Will & Grace’ season 11 episode 17 on NBC at the above mentioned time by tuning in to your tv screens with a cable connection. You can also watch it on NBC’s official website or the NBC app.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can live-stream the show on Sling TV or YouTube TV. Another option is to stream a few seasons on Direct TV. You can also watch previous seasons of the show on Fubo TV or by purchasing it on Amazon Prime.

Will & Grace Season 11 Episode 16 Recap:

The whole of episode 16’s focus is to revive the legendary situational comedy ‘I Love Lucy’ and to touch at our emotional chords. Surely, this episode is so nostalgic that all ‘I Love Lucy’ fans must have been forced to revisit their memories. The characters of ‘Will & Grace’ do a wonderful impersonification of the fan-favorite redhead, Lucille Ball. They enact scenes from their favorite episodes and also recreate the dialogues. Some of the episodes covered by our characters in ‘Will & Grace’ include ‘Lucy Does a TV Commercial’, ‘Job Switching’, and ‘Lucy’s Italian Movie’.

Grace nails the mimicry by exactly copying Lucy’s comical mannerisms after she is drunk on “Vitameatavegamin.” In fact, even the greatest admirers of ‘I Love Lucy’ will find it difficult to differentiate the real Lucy from Grace. Meanwhile, Jack and Karen drag on an assembly line in the chocolate factory.

Well, the whole idea starts when Will says that living with Grace is like Ricky living with Lucy. Karen and Jack overhear the conversation and say that everyone is the Lucy of the group. As a result, Grace, Karen and Jack start imagining themselves as Lucy and recreate memorable scenes from ‘I Love Lucy’. Additionally, we also see guest appearances from Lucie Arnaz and Leslie Jordan in this episode. But we must admit that the winner in this whole re-enacting scenario is definitely Grace – hands down!

