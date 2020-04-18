‘Will & Grace’ season 11 is finally reaching its end. And this time, the conclusion means a double dose of sadness for fans. The 11th outing also happens to be the last installment from the long-running series. Therefore, the 18th episode holds a lot of emotions — not only for viewers but also for the cast and crew. Yes, its air date is going to be a momentous occasion for all of us. So come, let’s take a last look at the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘Will & Grace’ Season 11 Episode 18.

Will & Grace Season 11 Episode 18 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Will & Grace’ Season 11 Episode 18 will premiere on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on NBC. The upcoming episode is titled ‘It’s Time’.

Here’s what the series finale will entail as per the official synopsis: “With the apartment packed up, Will is determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). A pregnant Grace, on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. Meanwhile, at the behest of Stan, Karen goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband, and Jack’s dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility.”

Where to Watch Will & Grace Season 11 Episode 18 Online?

You can watch ‘Will & Grace’ season 11 episode 18 on NBC at the above mentioned time by tuning in to your tv screens with a cable connection. You can also watch it on NBC’s official website or the NBC app.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can live-stream the show on Sling TV or YouTube TV. Another option is to stream a few seasons on Direct TV. You can also watch previous seasons of the show on Fubo TV or by purchasing it on Amazon Prime.

Will & Grace Season 11 Episode 17 Recap:

Will and Grace leave for Blattsville, NY, accompanied by Jack and Karen. When she reaches New York, Grace is completely taken over by the buzz of the city. While Will and Grace go to visit an open house, Karen wonders if she will meet Stan. On the other hand, Jack discovers that his tongue-scraper ad has transformed him into an iconic celeb. He dreams of putting his handprints beside those of Jim Belushi’s on the Walk of Fame. The new realizations also make him think if he and Estefan should move to Blattsville.

Will and Grace have a meeting with realtor Ru where Grace says that she likes the house. Karen expresses her disappointment that Stan did not turn up. She says to Jack: “I really just wanted him to be proud of me. But I’m not even on his radar.” However, later, it is revealed that Stan did not come because he was a total wreck and was missing his ex-wife. Hearing this, Karen is elated. In another turn of events, Will announces that he has decided to put an offer on the new house together with Grace. Well, everything seems to be progressing toward happy endings! The finale surely appears to be heading toward giving a proper, joyful closure to fans!

Read More: Will & Grace Filming Locations