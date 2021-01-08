‘Charming’ is a 2018 animated film that follows the story of one of the most beloved fairytale characters – Prince Charming. As a baby, Prince Philippe Charming is cursed with “too much charm” by an evil witch who is heartbroken over Philippe’s father’s rejection of her love. His cursed charm bewitches any woman who looks into his eyes, and so, almost the entire female population of his kingdom is deeply infatuated with Philippe. His overt charm and unending chivalry leads him to rescue and subsequently get engaged to three princesses – Snowhite, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. Now Philippe has to pick one as his true love and share a true love’s kiss to lift the witch’s curse, all before his 21st birthday. The only problem is, Prince Charming cannot tell curse-led bewitchment from actual true love.

‘Charming’ is written and directed by Ross Venokur and features the voices of Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama, Sia, Ashley Tisdale, G.E.M., and Avril Lavigne as those of the main characters. It’s a moderately funny and entertaining movie, though the romance between the lead couple comes across as unconvincing and ever so slightly forced. If you’re done watching ‘Charming’ and are looking for more information about its sequel, you’re at the right place. Here’s all we know about the ‘Charming’ sequel.

Charming 2 Release Date: When will it Premiere?

The production for ‘Charming’ started in 2015 and wrapped up by 2017. After a few months’ delay, the movie was released throughout 2018 in different European countries. It premiered in the United Kingdom on August 2, 2019, and in the United States of America and Canada on January 8, 2021, as a Netflix Original. So far, in the couple of years since the movie’s initial release, there has been no announcement about a sequel. Neither Vanguard Animation nor the cast and crew have discussed the possibility of a second film. There are not even rumors that a ‘Charming 2’ is in the works. Therefore, we are forced to conclude that there is not going to be a sequel to ‘Charming’ as of right now.

Having said that, we also note the possibility that Netflix’s recent involvement might lead to renewed interest in the movie. If it gets good enough ratings, it may be further developed into a franchise by Netflix. It all depends on the movie’s reception in the United States and Canada. Being released as a Netflix Original certainly means that ‘Charming 2’ has a fighting chance now. You know what they say – never say never!

Read More: Best Movie Franchises of All Time