Haunted homes have always been horror movie staples. But ‘Dark Skies’ brings its own unique to spin to this by portraying a home that is not haunted by ghosts but aliens. For the most part, its atmospheric horror and chills work quite effectively and it truly shines when it draws connotations with classic conspiracy theories surrounding alien abductions. Its cliffhanger ending makes you wonder if it will possibly return with a sequel in the future. So further down in this article, let’s explore all the prospects of ‘Dark Skies 2.’

Dark Skies 2 Release Date

‘Dark Skies’ first premiered in theaters on February 21, 2013, and much later on June 22, 2020, it released on Netflix. Like most horror films, ‘Dark Skies’ has received a mixed bag of reviews where some have appreciated it for its unique take at sci-fi horror, while others have called it a silly alien drama. Nonetheless, over the years, ‘Dark Skies’ has received a fairly optimistic response from most horror fans and many would also love to watch a follow up for the first film.

Unfortunately, as of now, no official announcements regarding its sequel have been made. In an interview, the director of the movie, Scott Stewart, was asked if the film’s sequel is in the works. To this, he simply replied by saying that budgetary constraints will not be a problem since the movie’s budget was already pretty low. Along with that, he quoted Pollard’s dialogue in the film “Sometimes they come back,” which clearly suggests that there’s a lot more room for a sequel. So if it is possibly greenlit in the near future, we can expect ‘Dark Skies’ Sequel to release sometime in 2023 or later.

Dark Skies 2 Cast: Who is in it?

As you may already know, ‘Dark Skies’ centers around a family of four who are haunted by the extra-terrestrial. In this family, Keri Russell plays the role of Lacy Barrett, who is the mother; Josh Hamilton plays Daniel Barrett, the father; Kadan Rockett and Dakota Goyo play the roles of the two sons, Sammy Barrett and Jesse Barrett, respectively. If the sequel turns out to be a direct continuation of the first film, we can expect the primary cast to reprise their respective roles. However, if you think about it, a ‘Dark Skies’ sequel could very work as a spin-off as well in which a whole new family could be featured. In that case, new faces will join the primary cast of the film. When it comes to J. K. Simmons’ role as Edwin Pollard, he, too, could again be a part of the sequel with a more significant role this time.

Dark Skies 2 Plot: What can it be about?

The ones who have already watched the film will know that it ends with a major cliffhanger. Jesse who gets abducted by the aliens tries to get in touch with his family through his younger brother’s walkie talkie. This closing scene of the first film could very well serve as the starting point for the sequel where a lot more revelations about Jesse’s whereabouts could be made. And as I mentioned earlier, there’s a scene in the first movie where Edwin Pollard claims that there are times when the aliens return and start haunting the families again. Moreover, he also claims that the aliens still keep an eye on him. Thus, in the sequel, the aliens could return; this time with the intention of abducting Sammy. As a result, it’ll be the Barretts versus the aliens all over again.

The second movie could also be a spin-off where a whole new family will experience what the Barretts went through. In this case, J. K. Simmons’ role as an extraterrestrial expert could be the connective thread between the first and the second movie. Speaking of the Oscar-winning actor, the next ‘Dark Skies’ movie could also be a prequel that completely focuses on J. K. Simmons’ and portrays his personal experiences with the aliens.

