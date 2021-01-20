‘Death of Me’ is a 2020 horror-thriller starring Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth as a married couple whose vacation to Thailand takes a dark turn when they’re stranded on a small island with a storm brewing in the region. Neil and Christine wake up one morning to find their passports missing and no memory of the previous night’s events. A strange video on Neil’s camera shows him brutally murdering his wife. But both Neil and Christine are confused and horrified at the same time. Horrified because of what they see on the video camera. Confused because Christine is still very much alive. As they search for answers, they start noticing how eerily weird the village-folk and the island natives are behaving while preparing for an obscure festival.

The locations are fantastic; the setting feels ominous and creepy enough, thanks to director Darren Lynn Bousman at the helm. Bousman is not new to horror-thriller franchises, having directed several of the ‘Saw’ movies. Looking at his track record for directing movies in a series and the film’s cliffhanger ending, it’s only natural to wonder if a sequel is in the works for ‘Death of Me.’ Here’s everything we know about ‘Death of Me 2’.

Death of Me 2 Release Date: When will it Premiere?

‘Death of Me’ was filmed in August 2018 and released on October 2, 2020. The release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of yet, there has been no word on whether or not a sequel for ‘Death of Me’ is in the works. The makers of the movie and the cast have not confirmed if the second film is in the pipeline, though they have also not completely ruled it out.

In an interview with Forbes, the director Darren Lynn Bousman said, when asked about the possibility of a ‘Death of Me’ sequel, “‘Death of Me’ always felt like its own individual story. Still, there’s something to be said about other cultures, other islands, different beliefs that could be an interesting and fun exploration.”

While the filmmaker considers ‘Death of Me’ a standalone film, there’s no denying that the ending of the movie is fantastically open-ended. ‘Death of Me’ ends with Maggie Q’s Christine suddenly waking up in a body-bag after being declared dead. Since her character is pregnant with a possible demon baby, it could make for an interesting premise for the second film, if one was to be made. If a sequel is made, we can expect it to be released in late 2022.

