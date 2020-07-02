It need not be said that ‘Hamilton,’ the musical was perhaps the biggest on-stage success in a long time. It was nominated for a record 16 Tony Awards and won eleven of them. Hence, it didn’t come as a surprise when an on-screen adaptation was announced. Disney bought the rights to an on-screen recording of the play for a whopping $75 million, making it the most expensive single film deal.

‘Hamilton’ is based on Ron Chernow’s biographical novel, ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ and tells a sort of rags-to-riches story of one of the founding fathers of the United States. Several viewers would have wondered whether the story has any potential to be carried forward. In other words, will there be a sequel? If so, when can it be expected? Who can be in it?

Hamilton 2 Release Date: Will There Be a Sequel?

Before answering queries about the possible release date of a ‘Hamilton’ sequel, it is integral to know whether there is going to be a sequel to ‘Hamilton’ in the first place. The general consensus has been to negate any possibility of a sequel because Broadway musicals hardly ever get a sequel. Moreover, the plot does not really offer the best possibility for a sequel, but that will be discussed in the next section.

Owing to the plot, there isn’t much possibility for a direct sequel to Hamilton. The play and the Disney adaptation are, after all, based on an actual story. However, owing to the large sum of money that Disney paid for the rights to the musical, several people have presumed that the studio might have plans of converting it into a profitable movie franchise.

“The allure of repetitive cash flow, or squeezing dollars out of a property in multiple ways, is flush when it comes to Hamilton, which boasts top-notch box office potential as well as theme park and merchandising opportunities,” notes Observer. Given how commercially and critically successful the musical has been, such a route seems quite likely. Dinsey (and Hollywood in general) is known for converting cultural items into profitable series.

Additionally, there has been a growing trend of studios purchasing rights to successful Broadway musicals, and turning them into star-studded adaptations (‘Cats’ would have been a great example had it not tanked). It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume that Disney would want to cash in on this trend in an even grander fashion.

When it comes to the release date, however, there can only be limited speculations at this point. Firstly, there haven’t been any reports of the development of a sequel or franchise. Hence, we will have to wait for an announcement to speculate a release date. Given the fact that pre-production work does not seem to have started, a possible sequel cannot be expected until 2023 at least.

Hamilton 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

Given the fact that Hamilton is shot dead towards the end of the musical and the Disney adaptation, there is very little possibility of his story to be continued in a sequel. After all, ‘Hamilton’ is based on a true story and history cannot be changed.

However, speculations about a franchise have discussed the possibilities of stories about the Founding Fathers or pivotal Presidents of the United States. The style of ‘Hamilton,’ involving the usage of non-Caucasian actors playing the role of Caucasian historical figures (as a form of subversion of racially discriminatory phenomena like blackface) and modern music (and storytelling) can be used to tell these stories. Perhaps, a sequel might revolve around Thomas Jefferson or George Washington. Another possibility is that a possible sequel might be about Aaron Burr, the person who shot Hamilton and forms an integral part of the cast of characters of the musical and Disney adaptation.

Hamilton 2 Cast: Who Can be in it?

Speculations about the cast of a possible Hamilton sequel can only be made if it is known what the sequel might be about. If there is a franchise like the one described above, the cast will depend upon what part of history is being planned to be told. Lin-Manuel Miranda, however, might not be a part of the sequel since [SPOILER ALERT] he plays the role of Hamilton who dies towards the end.

However, if the sequel includes characters of George Washington or Thomas Jefferson, Christopher Jackson, or Daveed Diggs can be expected to reprise their roles. On the other hand, if the sequel focusses on Aaron Burr (or includes his character), Leslie Odom Jr. might reprise his role.

