In ‘Locked Down,’ director Doug Liman explores the intricacies of a disintegrating relationship through the prism of the COVID pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The film tells the story of Linda Thurman (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton Riggs (Chiwetel Ejiofor), whose relationship has seen better days. As they are forced to spend the lockdown together, they constantly face the most troubling and frustrating sides of each other. This typical relationship drama takes a sudden turn in the film’s final part when the couple decides to steal a diamond worth three million pounds. Although the film doesn’t really conclude open-ended, it does leave certain questions unanswered. If you are wondering whether there will be a sequel to ‘Locked Down,’ here is what we have been able to find out.

Locked Down 2 Release Date

‘Locked Down’ premiered on HBO Max on January 14, 2021. It has since garnered positive reviews for the impeccable dialogues and exceptional performances by the two main stars. Liman has a natural prowess of keeping his audience engaged throughout the entire runtime of his films. ‘Locked Down’ is no exception. Even when the film ends, you just want to know more about these two characters. But filmmaking is a process that takes time, and both Hathaway and Ejiofor are busy actors. If the filmmakers ultimately decide to make a sequel of ‘Locked Down,’ expect it to release at some point in 2023 or later.

Locked Down 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Aside from Hathaway and Ejiofor, the film also stars Ben Kingsley, Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Dulé Hill, Ben Stiller, Mark Gatiss, Sam Spruell, and Jazmyn Simon. If there is indeed a sequel, some actors of this ensemble cast might return along with the two lead stars. It ultimately depends on what story the filmmakers want to tell in the sequel. If it is closely connected with the original film, then most actors mentioned above might happily agree to reprise their roles.

Locked Down 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the climax scene of ‘Locked Down,’ Linda and Paxton manage to escape with the Harris diamond. The closing scenes show that they have decided to give their relationship another try. As Linda explains to Paxton one time in the film, it might be years before anyone realizes that the diamond in New York’s vault is fake. Donald (Gatiss) has agreed to lie for them to the police. The film also hints that they have already sold the diamond through one of Paxton’s connections. As the couple prepares for another lockdown, they are happy and content.

The sequel might show someone discovering that the diamond in the vault is not real and the authorities arriving at the two protagonists’ doorsteps, seeking answers. It might reopen the cracks in their relationship, forcing them to revaluate things once more.

