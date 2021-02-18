The claustrophobic settings of an escape room provide the perfect atmosphere to visualize the dread of confinement. In the hands of an able storyteller, it can be created into a horror film with enormous potential. Movies like the ‘Saw’ franchise and ‘Escape Room’ provide us with some delectable thrills. Following the inherent logic of escape rooms, director Alex Merkin has created a film, ‘No Escape Room,’ that merges tropes of supernatural horror with the existential dread of confined spaces.

The film follows the story of a father and daughter trapped in an escape room where they have to evade the wrath of a dangerous spirit. The setting of the room has an occult vibe that emanates from historical objects embedded in the surrounding. The characters manage to escape, but they find themselves caught in an everlasting loop with no end in sight. It opens up multiple possibilities for the narrative, and if you are curious about the details regarding ‘No Escape Room 2,’ you are at the right place!

No Escape Room 2 Release Date

‘No Escape Room’ released on October 6, 2018. The film saw a direct to TV release and garnered mixed reviews for its treatment and the plot. The film is innovative in terms of its amalgamation of the paranormal and mystery. ‘No Escape Room’ poses multiple questions by its end when we find that Karen and Michael are caught in a loop that they can’t escape despite exiting the room.

The concept is enticing as it entails questions like is the escape room cursed or did the creator design the room to play tricks with the players’ minds? We are not provided with any details about the creator, and if the room is a trap, how come the townspeople are oblivious to it? Moreover, what happens to Karen and Michael?

‘No Escape Room’ has a historical aspect with untapped potential, which can be explored through a probable sequel. There hasn’t been any official response regarding the sequel from the production houses, but given the narrative’s multiple questions, we can expect the initiation of a second film. Moreover, its availability on streaming platforms like Syfy and Amazon Prime can increase its viewership and initiate a post-release resurgence in genre fans.

Speculations about the film’s narrative in fan circles and a growing demand for answers can push the producers to give the go-ahead to ‘No Escape Room 2.’ The original film was produced in a limited time and budget and was a part of Syfy’s 31 days of Halloween schedule. Given the experience of Merkin in handling such crunch projects, the second part of ‘No Escape Room’ might be no different in terms of a filming schedule. In the eventuality of a sequel, we can expect ‘No Escape Room 2′ to target a Halloween release in 2023.

Jeni Ross essays the role of Karen, and Mark Ghanimé portrays her father, Michael. Other cast members include Hamza Haq as Tyler, Kathryn Davis as Melanie, and Dennis Andres as Andrew. Brianna Barnes plays the role of Josie. If the film’s sequel is released, we can expect Jeni Ross and Mark Ghanimé to reprise their roles as the father-daughter duo. Unfortunately, we will not see the other characters as they are killed, and probably, the inventor of the escape room might make a cameo in the sequel.

