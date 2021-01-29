Writer-director John Lee Hancock (‘The Highwayman’) originally wrote the script for ‘The Little Things’ in 1993. But it took him almost two and a half decades to get the movie made. It tells the story of two gifted police officers, Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon and LAPD Detective Jim “Jimmy” Baxter, as they join forces to find a serial killer. They soon discover that a drifter named Albert Sparma has surprising connections to the crime. Following the movie’s premiere, it received considerable positive reviews. As the film ends with several vital questions unanswered, there are already many speculations about a possible sequel. Here is what we know about it.

The Little Things Sequel Release Date

‘The Little Things’ was released on January 29, 2021, in the theatres by Warner Bros. Pictures and on HBO Max. As for the sequel, no official statement has been made on the subject by either Warner or HBO. But considering the response that the film has been receiving, the producers might decide that the story merits a revisit. If that happens within the next few months, expect ‘The Little Things’ sequel to come out in 2023 or later.

The original film has a stellar cast that includes three Oscar winners. Denzel Washington (‘Training Day’) portrays Deke. Rami Malek (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’) is cast as Jimmy, while Jared Leto (‘Dallas Buyers Club’) depicts Sparma. ‘The Little Things’ also stars Natalie Morales as Detective Jamie Estrada, Terry Kinney as LASD Captain Carl Farris, Chris Bauer as Detective Sal Rizoli, Michael Hyatt as Coroner Flo Dunigan, and Isabel Arraiza as Jimmy’s wife, Anna. Most cast members are likely to return in the prospective sequel, except for Leto, whose character dies in the original film. However, there is always the possibility that Sparma might appear in the flashbacks.

As ‘The Little Things’ rushes towards a sensational climax, the two police officers, Deke and Jimmy, struggle to link the murders to their only suspect, Sparma. They interrogate him, search his apartment, and even keep him under constant surveillance, but nothing reveals his guilt or the location of the most recent girl whom the killer abducted. When Sparma comes to taunt Jimmy, the latter points his gun at Sparma and demands to be taken to the missing girl.

Sparma leads him to the middle of the Californian desert and gets Jimmy to dig at multiple spots, saying that he has buried the girl there. Furious, Jimmy swings the shovel, killing Sparma. When Deke arrives, he realizes what has happened. It reminds him of his own past. While pursuing a killer, he accidentally killed one of the survivors. He subsequently helps Jimmy bury the body and destroy the evidence.

There is a considerable chance that Sparma isn’t the killer. That would mean that the real one is still out there. In the sequel, Jimmy and Deke might reunite to catch the actual serial killer. The fact that Jimmy killed Sparma might come to light, leading to severe consequences for both officers.

