‘The Midnight Sky’ is a story of survival, fear, and eventual hope. Directed by George Clooney, it is based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel, which is titled ‘Good Morning, Midnight.’ The movie is set in 2049 after a cataclysmic event has rendered Earth uninhabitable. A terminally ill scientist endeavors to inform the only active spaceship, Aether, about the planet’s plight. The film recounts his journey and the many challenges he faces along the way. So, is it getting a sequel? Here’s what we know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Midnight Sky Sequel Release Date

‘The Midnight Sky’ was first rolled out in limited theatres on December 11, 2020, before becoming available on December 23, 2020, on the streaming platform Netflix. While some did feel that the movie was quite reminiscent of other productions in the sci-fi genre, it was praised for the emotional narrative and befitting music.

The film ends after we find out that Sully is Augustine’s daughter, and it seems as though Iris is merely a figment of the father’s imagination. Moreover, Adewole and Sully now decide to head to K-23 (Jupiter’s moon), the only alternative they have. In the sequel, it would be fascinating to learn more about how the two colonize the moon. Naturally, they would have limited resources at their disposal. So their ingenuity and genius can really be given a chance to shine. It is also a possibility that they will come back for the few survivors left behind on Earth. This will also aid the repopulation effort and give the human species a fighting chance at survival. In fact, we could also see Sully’s daughter as the next protagonist.

Apart from this, the sequel could just focus on the plight of humans left behind on Earth. Since the air has become so toxic, it is likely that the remaining survivors live underground. We could learn more about how they struggle to live. On a similar note, the next movie could also discuss the details of the apocalyptic event itself. We don’t have a lot of details as to what went down. All we know is that it was a mistake. So the filmmakers could finally answer this burning question as well. As far as the cast in the sequel goes, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Demián Bichir, and Kyle Chandler can come back. Obviously, since both George Clooney’s and Tiffany Boone’s characters are dead, they won’t return. If a sequel does get greenlit soon, then we expect ‘The Midnight Sky’ 2 can release sometime in 2023 or later.

