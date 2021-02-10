Directed by Julien Royale and written by Royale with Nassim Lyes ‘The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman’ is a French-language comedy film that follows two incompetent drug dealers as they seek to grow their business. Their dysfunctional dynamic often leads them into hilarious problems and how they get of these troublesome situations is what makes up for the rest of the plot.

The film is a crazy ride that warrants little logic. The humor is over the top and features a lot of physical comedy. Whether one finds that funny is a matter of perspective but the reviews have been mostly negative. However, should it receive enough viewership Netflix can easily produce a sequel. Here is everything we know about it.

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman Sequel Release Date

‘The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman’ premiered on February 10, 2021, on Netflix and has a runtime of 99 minutes. As for a sequel no official statement has been made by Netflix or the creative team.

The possibility of a sequel depends on how well the film does with the audience and its viewership. Should the film exceed all expectations and prove to be a success, Netflix could greenlight a follow up later this year. This means the sequel could land on the streaming platform sometime in 2022.

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

In ‘The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman’, Hedi Bouchenafa and Nassim Lyes star as Hedi and Cokeman the titular duo of goofy drug dealers. It also features Nina Kepekian as Hedi’s sister Zlatana and Julie Ferrier as Hedi’s girlfriend Yvonne. If a sequel does materialize all of them are likely to reprise their roles. It is safe to assume Fred Testot won’t return as his character the drug baron, Arsene Van Gluten met his demise towards the end of the film.

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman Sequel Plot: What can it be About?

The film ends with our two protagonists in jail however, Cokeman has made the best out of the situation and Hedi is having a hard time behind the bars. The film does leave a few dangling plot threads that could be picked up in a future installment. Things between the two friends are left on a heated note as Cokeman betrays Hedi in exchange for benefits inside the prison.

Yvonne and Alice run away with all the cash belonging to Hedi and Cokeman leaving the pair to be captured by the police. It will be interesting to see if the two main characters decide to bury the hatchet and team up once again to either start up a new business or go after Yvonne and Alice looking for revenge when they do manage to get out of prison. Zlatana might have something entirely different planned, for which she needs the help of Hedi and Cokeman thus freeing them from prison.

Read More: The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman Ending, Explained