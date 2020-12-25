‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is one superhero movie that has gained much traction for its ensemble cast and great narrative. Directed by Patty Jenkins, this fantastic franchise has to proved to be a game-changer in many aspects. Not only did it prove that a female-centric movie could rake in profits, but it also served to inspire an entire generation of girls out there. After all, why should boys have all the fun, right? Everyone is keen to know more about a possible sequel, and we have the details you need.

Wonder Woman 3 Release Date

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ premiered on December 15, 2020, on the DC FanDome virtual platform. Its theatrical release by Warner Bros. Pictures commenced on December 25, 2020, and for the next month, it was also available for streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. (In those countries where the service was not available, it was theatrically released on December 16, 2020).

Fans of the ‘Wonder Woman’ franchise were not disappointed with the film, and the next installment is already being anticipated. Jenkins did say that she had thought of a story with former DC chief, Geoff Johns. However, in the wake of the pandemic, she isn’t sure if she still wants to go with it.

The director has stated that she will mull things over and give herself some time to make a decision about the fate of ‘Wonder Woman 3.’ In an interview with The New York Times, she said, “We’ll see what happens. I really don’t know. I know that I’d love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don’t know that I would if there wasn’t.”

Even though there is no news about a potential third film just yet, Gal Gadot has said that she is open to doing it and said it would be “nice closure.” She added, “You never know. I would love to do another one if the story is great and with Patty [Jenkins] of course. But I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see.” If the third film is greenlit soon, then we can expect ‘Wonder Woman 3’ to release sometime in 2023 or 2024.

Wonder Woman 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

This superhero franchise would be incomplete without the eponymous character, and therefore, it is a given that Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince. Connie Nielsen, who plays the Amazon’s mother, Hippolyta, could also be seen in the sequel Apart from this, we can expect to see Robin Wright as Antiope, who is Hippolyta’s sister.

In ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we also have some other fantastic characters supporting the narrative. Kristen Wiig plays an archaeologist, Barbara Minerva, who eventually transforms into a cheetah-like superhuman. Pedro Pascal is seen as Maxwell Lord, Wonder Woman’s nemesis. Finally, Chris Pine plays Diana’s love interest, Steve Trevor. Although they could be seen in some flashbacks, we anticipate that they will not reprise their roles in the next film.

Wonder Woman 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The plot of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ helps explore the background and identity of the superhero. In it, Diana works as a senior anthropologist at the Smithsonian Institute and keeps her powers hidden from people. She performs all the heroic deeds clandestinely. However, a mysterious Dreamstone that fulfills everyone’s wishes puts the entire world in jeopardy when Maxwell Lord gets his hands on it. Wonder Woman must bring his accomplice, Cheetah, and him down before it’s too late.

So what can we expect from ‘Wonder Woman 3’? In a few interviews, before the pandemic hit, Jenkins said, “I’m not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? You have to go forward. It’s definitely a contemporary story.” However, she has also expressed that she needs to reconsider how the narrative will be affected by what the world has experienced in 2020.

The first movie in the franchise highlighted World War 1, and the second film is all about the 80s. Therefore, we think that if a sequel is okayed, then the story will most likely be set in present times. It seems likely that the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath will be incorporated into the plot. The specifics are unknown right now, and we will have to wait to hear more from the filmmakers.

