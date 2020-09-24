ABC’s ’20/20: Interview with Melanie McGuire’ is a two-hour broadcast wherein the “suitcase killer” opens up about the circumstances that landed her in prison for the rest of her life. She was accused and convicted of murdering and dismembering her husband, William “Bill” McGuire, after which she packed him up in three suitcases and threw him into the Chesapeake Bay. In this special, she speaks up about her innocence, her troubled marriage, her affair with Dr. Bradley Miller, and how she wishes she could still be a part of her children’s lives. After all, when Bill was murdered in 2004, he and Melanie were the proud parents of two beautiful young boys.

Who Are William and Melanie McGuire’s Children?

Soon after William and Melanie McGuire tied the knot in 1999, they welcomed their first child, a son, in 2000. And then, two years later, they were blessed with another boy. It was while Melanie was pregnant with her second baby, during the 38th week, that her affair with Dr. Bradley Miller, her co-worker in the fertility clinic where she worked as a nurse, began. By that point, the two had only flirted and corresponded with each other via e-mail, but then, their romance started blossoming. On April 28, 2004, the last day that anyone ever saw Bill alive, Melanie dropped off their two sons, aged 2 and 4, to their daycare at around 8:20 a.m., like routine. However, not much else about the day was the same.

For the two toddlers, they usually woke up, saw their parents, went to daycare, came back, saw their parents, ate, played, and then slept. But, after that fateful April day, when the sun rose, their father was nowhere to be found. A few weeks later, when Bill’s body was discovered and Melanie was identified as the prime suspect, Dr. Bradley asked her to swear on her children’s life to prove that she had no hand in this homicide, which she agreed to do. But, in the end, it turned out that she lied about it all. On June 2, 2005, more than a year after the fact, Melanie McGuire was charged with first-degree murder, and her sons were taken away from her, placed in a safer home for them to grow up in.

Where Are William and Melanie McGuire’s Children Today?

William and Melanie McGuire’s children, whose names are not put into any public records for their own privacy and safety, were placed with Bill’s elder sister, Cindy Ligosh, for care. She, as a realtor at the Weichert office in Franklin Lakes, along with her husband, pharmacist Bill Ligosh, of Wyckoff, New Jersey, were deemed well qualified and capable of having the responsibility of the toddlers. So, as soon as the topic of custody arose, the two boys were sent to them. After all, Bill and Cindy Ligosh were already great parents to their own adult children: Laura Ligosh and Max Ligosh. We should mention that after Melanie was convicted of the charges against her, her family started a custody battle with Cindy, but to no avail.

Therefore, even today, as young men, William and Melanie’s sons reside in New Jersey, with their aunt, uncle, and cousins – the only family that they’ve ever known. According to some reports, in 2007, during Melanie’s murder trial, Cindy put it into evidence that both of her sister-in-law’s children, then aged 5 and 7, were positively diagnosed with autism. Apparently, Cindy got worried about their well-being after seeing their behavior and got them tested. Of course, as we do not know either of their names, we have no way of digging up any credible information about them. All we know is that they haven’t been in touch with their mother since before she was convicted of her crimes. (Featured Image Credit: ABC News / 20/20)

Read More: Where Is Bradley Miller Now?