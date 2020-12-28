The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the entertainment industry used to operate. Several big movies, which were planned for theatrical releases, are being transported to digital platforms. Well, one such flick is ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, which premiered on HBO Max, as well as, in theaters on December 25, 2020. You can access HBO Max by signing up on the streaming service’s website or through your cable subscription — for a fee of $14.99 a month. You can find the HBO Max app in the Amazon app store, the Apple app store, Google Play, the Roku Channel Store, and Samsung TVs.

However, HBO Max has another option. You can avail of the services on several services, one of them being Hulu. Other services include AT&T, Cox, Optimum, Prime Video Channels, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. Now, since ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is a Max exclusive, it is not available directly with the regular Hulu package. You can add HBO Max to any Hulu plan for $14.99 per month. The next step is to activate your account and log in to Max using your Hulu credentials. You should then be easily able to stream the film. If there are issues, it might be due to heavy traffic. The best bet is to refresh and keep trying!

You should also note that ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will be available on HBO Max for a month from its date of the original release. Following this, it will move to other premium video-on-demand services. So, your next question might be — is there any chance of the movie landing on Hulu? Can we watch it with a regular Hulu subscription in the future? Well, let us address this question.

Wonder Woman 1984 Hulu Release Date:

Since ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has been released as an HBO Max exclusive, it is highly unlikely that it will become available on Hulu so soon. However, it might drop on the platform, following its validity on Max, which is up to one month from its original release, i.e December 25, 2020. Considering the fact that the film leaves Max in around late January 2021, then, most probably, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will release on Hulu sometime in February 2021. Please note that this news is not official. We will update this section as and when we learn more.

