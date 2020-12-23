‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is a superhero film, centered around the DC Comics character, Wonder Woman. This ninth film from the DCEU is created as a sequel to the 2017-released flick, ‘Wonder Woman’. Directed by Patty Jenkin and starring Gal Gadot as the titular superhero, ‘Wonder Woman’ also features a slew of other renowned actors in pivotal roles. The story is set in 1984 during the Cold War, and follows Wonder Woman and her ex-flame Steve Trevor as they fight the antagonists, Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. Now, that you have an idea of what the movie is all about, let us check out the details of its release date and cast.

Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date And Time

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is slated to premiere on December 25, 2020, on HBO Max, at 9 a.m. PST and 12 p.m. EST. The movie had its virtual premiere on December 15, 2020, on the DC FanDome platform. It releases theatrically in the US on December 25, 2020, and premiered internationally on December 16, 2020. Please note that Max will carry the movie for a month beginning on December 25, 2020. If you want to check out the flick in a theater, check here for the ticket prices and movie timings.

Wonder Woman 1984 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Wonder Woman’ stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman, the warrior princess from the Amazon who is also an immortal demigoddess. Diana is the daughter of Queen Hippolyta and Zeus. Chris Pine plays Steve Trevor, a pilot and Diana’s lover; while Kristen Wiig essays Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah. Cheetah is an archaeologist with mystical powers and serves as one of the antagonists. We also have Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Black Gold Cooperative’s founder and the second villain. Rounding up the lead cast is Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta and Robin Wright as Antiope.

Wonder Woman 1984 Plot: What is it About?

The movie introduces us to the younger version of Diana Prince, who uses a shortcut in a competition in Themyscira and is given a lesson on the importance of truth. Fast forward to 1984 and we have Diana working as a senior anthropologist in the midst of the Cold War. She is now a fighter who continues to battle crime under the name Wonder Woman. This is when she meets her peer, Barbara Ann Minerva and an ambitious businessmen Maxwell Lord. Lord is in the search of the mystic Dreamstone that can grant wishes. But when Diana unknowingly uses the stone, she asks to revive her deceased lover, Steve Trevor. Now, when Lord wants to gain the entire power of the stone, Wonder Woman needs to put an end to his evil intentions.

Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer

You can watch the trailer for the movie below:

