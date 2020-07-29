‘World of Dance’ is inching closer to the grand finals on the main stage. This week, we had ‘The Duels 4’, where we witnessed the final two battles in the Junior Division — Keagan Capps vs. Maddy Penny and James and Harris vs. Bailey and Kida. In the redemption round, guest judge Twitch picks two acts that he believes deserves a second chance. You can find out more about the final Duels in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the release and streaming details for the upcoming episode.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘World of Dance’ season 4 episode 10 will premiere on August 4, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Semi-Finals 1’. Its official synopsis goes gives us further insights on what can be expected from the episode: “Six of the top 12 acts take to the “World of Dance” stage for the first time this season; the judges score each performance based on artistry, technique, choreography, creativity, and presentation; the top two scoring acts move on to the world final.”

Where to Watch World of Dance Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

You can tune in every Tuesday night at the respective timeslot and catch the episodes as they air on NBC by subscribing to the channel with a cable connection. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on NBC’s official website. Live-streaming, cable-free platforms include FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. The first season is additionally available on Amazon Prime as well.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

First up we have hip-hop pair Bailey and Kida vs the contemporary duo James and Harris. According to the judges, Bailey and Kida are pro dancers but they lack chemistry. In contrast, James and Harris have immense chemistry but have delivered amateur performances until now. Bailey and Kida go first and the panel is impressed with their moves. Jennifer Lopez remarks that they have certainly improved a lot as compared to their earlier acts. James and Harris go next and J-Lo remarks that the pair is a match made in heaven. Derek Hough, however, points out that at certain times, the dancers seemed out of sync. Well, as expected Bailey and Kida win this one.

Keagan Capps and Maddy Penny are praised for their amazing techniques. Maddy Penny delivers an elegant, graceful, and athletic performance. Keagan Capps sways to a quieter, emotional dance. While Hough votes for Keagan Capps, Lopez and Ne-Yo pick Keagan Capps. Hence, Capps advances to the next round. Twitch’s choices for the redemption round are James and Harris and The Young Cast. Chibi Unity, 305, and Maddy Penny are eliminated from the competition.

The Young Cast delivers a strong, energetic performance, filled with incredible dynamics. James and Harris also manage to impress the panel with a solid routine. Jennifer Lopez chooses The Young Cast while Derek Hough votes for The Young Cast as well. Ne-Yo chimes in and they are the unanimous winners!

