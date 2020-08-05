‘World of Dance’ has finally reached the semi-finals this week, showcasing some of the most spectacular acts on the grand stage. On Tuesday night, we had six of the twelve acts that have managed to advance to the semis after battling it out in the duals. The final contenders in the last round before the finale are Jefferson y Adrianita, UPeepz, Kurtis Sprung, Jake and Chau, Geometrie Variable, Oxygen, MDC 3, GRVMNT, Bailey and Kida, Savannah Manzel, The Young Cast, and Keagan Capps. So who among these acts are featured in the first part of the semis? And who are the lucky ones to have grabbed a place in the finals? Well, you can find out more about the semi-finals part one in our recap section. But before that, let us check out the release and streaming details for the upcoming episode.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date:

‘World of Dance’ season 4 episode 11 will premiere on August 11, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Semi-Finals 2’. Its official synopsis gives us further insights on what can be expected from the episode. It goes as follows: “The final six of the top 12 acts take to the World of Dance stage for the first time; the judges score each performance based on artistry, technique, choreography, creativity, and presentation; the top two scoring acts move on to the world final.”

Where to Watch World of Dance Season 4 Episode 11 Online?

You can tune in every Tuesday night at the respective timeslot and catch the episodes as they air on NBC by subscribing to the channel with a cable connection. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on NBC’s official website. Live-streaming, cable-free platforms include FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. The first season is additionally available on Amazon Prime as well.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

The first part of the semi-finals features six of the remaining 12 acts competing to reach the finals. While two progress to the grand finale, the rest four are eliminated. First up is The Young Cast, clad in matching blue suits, who deliver an acrobatic hip-hop routine to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Their final score is 90.7. Second is Savannah Manzel, who jumps inside an aerialist hoop. She performs to the song ‘Deamweaver’. Her score is 90.3. The third act is Jefferson y Adrianita, who deliver an energetic act, packed with their classic spins and lifts. Their score is 94.3, meaning that Savannah Manzel is eliminated.

GRVMNT’s act showcases attitude and grit but their score is 89.7, which means they need to pack their bags. Kurtis Sprung’s choreographed number is an emotional one, dedicated to his tough childhood. His score is 90.3 and he is evicted. Finally, Geometrie Variable’s act is packed with swag. Their final score is 94, which gives them a spot in the finals, alongside Jefferson y Adrianita. Sadly, The Young Cast needs to say their goodbyes.

