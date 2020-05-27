‘World of Dance’ season 4 made its grand premiere this week on NBC. And surprise! The producers have decided to shake up the format. We also have six amazing dancers (performing solo or group numbers) who vie for the million-dollar grand prize. So who among these equally talented contestants take the first step to fame? Find out in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the release and streaming details for the upcoming episode.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘World of Dance’ season 4 episode 2 will premiere on June 2, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode brings us ‘The Qualifiers 2’. In the second round of the qualifiers, the format stays the same. Judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO make a surprise appearance before the contestants who need to perform inside a stripped-down warehouse. They will advance to the duels if they get two ‘yes’es from the panel. There will be no studio and no live audience and the judges may allow a callback vote if they want to give a participant another last chance to prove their dancing prowess.

Where to Watch World of Dance Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

You can tune in every Tuesday night at the respective timeslot and catch the episodes as they air on NBC by subscribing to the channel with a cable connection. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on NBC’s official website. Live-streaming, cable-free platforms include FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. The first season is additionally available on Amazon Prime as well.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

As usual, the dance competition starts off with ‘The Qualifiers’. But here’s the twist. The contestants learn that they won’t be performing on the big stage but instead, judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo turn up in the warehouse to surprise the dancers. The participants need to pass this round and earn their place in the studio.

First up we have Jefferson Y Adriana from the Upper Division, who is a salsa duo from Cali, Colombia. They deliver a fierce performance and Ne-Yo describes it as “slick, tight, and effortless.” They get a ‘yes’ from all the judges and proceed to ‘The Duels’. Secondly, we see RVMNT, a hip-hop group from Vancouver, Canada, partaking in the Junior Division. After a high-octane performance, packed with solid moves, Ne-Yo gives a ‘call-back’ but Derek and Jennifer give a ‘yes’. So they need to audition one more time.

Next up is Jake and Chau, a contemporary duo from San Jose, California, competing in the Upper Division. They are also selected for ‘The Duels’. We then meet The Williams Fam from the Upper Divison. They are a hip-hop group from Vallejo, California. They deliver a modest performance and are eliminated.

Bailey and Kida are a hip-hop pair from Los Angeles, California, from the Junior Division. Their chemistry is good and the movements are smooth — which takes them to ‘The Duels’ as well. Finally, we have a 9-year-old jazz dancer, Savannah Manzel from Lake Elmo, Minnesota, partaking in the Junior Division. Her moves define strength, athleticism, and flexibility. No doubt, that she proceeds to ‘The Duels’ as well.

