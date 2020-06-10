With the third round of Qualifiers having dropped this week, the stage of ‘World of Dance’ could not get more competitive. Now that the show has also introduced the Callbacks, this means that the judges are not quite sure if a team has it in them to make it to the next round. However, this also signifies that the performance was good enough to have compelled the panel to give the participants a second chance. So how do the teams perform in this week’s Qualifiers? Find out in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the release and streaming details for the upcoming episode.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘World of Dance’ season 4 episode 4 will premiere on June 16, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “The qualifiers conclude and the callbacks begin, with acts getting one last chance to showcase their artistry, precision, and athleticism to move forward to the duels, where they’ll earn their right to perform on the iconic “World of Dance” stage.”

Where to Watch World of Dance Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

You can tune in every Tuesday night at the respective timeslot and catch the episodes as they air on NBC by subscribing to the channel with a cable connection. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on NBC’s official website. Live-streaming, cable-free platforms include FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. The first season is additionally available on Amazon Prime as well.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

First up, we have Keagan Capps, a 13-year old contemporary queen, who hails from Moore, Oklahoma. She is competing in the Junior Division and delivers a stunning performance that displays her extreme flexibility. Undoubtedly, it is a yes for her from all the three judges. Next, there is Antonio & Maria, a Latin Ballroom pair from Naples, Italy — partaking in the Junior Division. However, the panel feels that they are not mature enough for this stage and they are sent back home. We then have Avant-Garde Collective, a hip-hop group from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from the Upper Division. They are sent for callbacks.

Next, we have a fusion dance crew from Niigata, Japan, Chibi Unity, participating in the Junior Division. They deliver a synchronized choreography and receive a unanimous yes. Josh & Erica from Los Angeles, compete in the Upper Division. J-Lo and Derek, seeing their awesome chemistry, send them straight to the Duals. The Break Ninjaz, from Las Vegas, Nevada, is partaking in the Junior Division. Unfortunately, it is a ‘no’ for them from all of the three judges. The Young Cast is a hip-hop crew from Quebec, Canada. They are sent for callbacks.

Then, we meet MDC 3, a contemporary group of three from Placentia, California competing in the Junior Division. They give a fantastic performance and head right to the Duals. Finally, we have a jazz/funk group from Miami, Florida, named Show Stopper. They are participating in the Upper Division and their dance number is packed with energy, charisma, and beautiful formations. Well, they receive a bit if criticism from the judges and head to the callback. THE END!

Read More: Where is World Of Dance Filmed?