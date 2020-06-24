This week, the ‘World of Dance’ stage had the Callbacks — offering one last chance to the contestants to impress the judges. For those unaware, the fourth edition of the reality competition had introduced the Callbacks as a last option for participants who were impressive enough in the Qualifiers to deserve a second chance. So who was able to get a yes from judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough? And who was sent home? Find out in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the release and streaming details for the upcoming episode.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘World of Dance’ season 4 episode 6 will premiere on June 30, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. It is ‘Duals 1’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “The duels begin, and the judges have picked which acts go head-to-head in epic dance battles for a spot in the semifinals; guest judge tWitch decides which acts battle in Redemption to earn a spot in the semifinals on the “World of Dance” stage.”

Where to Watch World of Dance Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

You can tune in every Tuesday night at the respective timeslot and catch the episodes as they air on NBC by subscribing to the channel with a cable connection. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on NBC’s official website. Live-streaming, cable-free platforms include FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. The first season is additionally available on Amazon Prime as well.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

The 10 acts competing in the Callbacks are GRVMNT, The Rise, The Young Cast, 305, Avant-Garde Collective, Show Stopper, CBAction, The Difference, Pumpfidence, and Project 21. Out of them, only four participants advance to the Duels while the rest six teams are asked to go home.

The Rise from Gilbert, Arizona is an all-guy group, competing in the Upper Division. Although they deliver a synchronous performance, the judges feel that they have more room to grow. Project 21, a jazz group from Yorba Linda, California is from the Junior Division. They perform with chairs as props and the panel remarks that their act has improved by several notches from their earlier routine. Avant-Garde Collective, from Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Upper Division) delivers a heavily-edited routine, with Jennifer saying that she likes them better than before.

CBAction, from Cordoba, Argentina (Upper Division) also street dance gracefully while The Difference, from Carol Stream, Illinois (Junior Divison) performs a beautifully choreographed routine. GRVMNT, from Vancouver, Canada (Junior Division) exhibits extreme star power while Pumpfidence, from Los Angeles California (Upper Division), gives a sexy, sensual dance number. Next up is Show-Stopper, a Jazz-Funk crew from Miami, Florida (Upper Division), followed by a Latin Ballroom group from Miami, Florida (Junior Division). Finally, The Young Cast, from Quebec, Canada (Junior Division) sway to spectacular formations.

Ultimately, we have the four acts advancing to the Duels. Well, they are Young Cast, 305, The Rise, and GRVMNT!

Read More: Where is World Of Dance Filmed?