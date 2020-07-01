If you are a fan of ‘World of Dance’, you would know that the Duels are a single-elimination round. Almost 50% of the participants who have survived the Qualifiers and Callbacks are sent home in this round — where two teams engage in the ultimate dance-off. One team goes home while the other advances to the next stage. In earlier seasons, the top scorers from the Qualifiers would get the option to pick their opponents. But this time, no one has this strategic advantage. They learn about their competitor only when they reach the warehouse set. So who survived the battles this week? Find out in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the release and streaming details for the upcoming episode.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘World of Dance’ season 4 episode 7 will premiere on July 7, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. It is ‘Duals 2’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “The duels continue with the judges having picked which acts go head-to-head in epic dance battles for a spot in the semi-finals; guest judge tWitch decides which acts will battle in redemption and earn a spot in the semi-finals.”

Where to Watch World of Dance Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

You can tune in every Tuesday night at the respective timeslot and catch the episodes as they air on NBC by subscribing to the channel with a cable connection. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on NBC’s official website. Live-streaming, cable-free platforms include FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. The first season is additionally available on Amazon Prime as well.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

First up is Jefferson Y Adrianita vs. Luca & Allesandra, competing in the Upper Division. Both of them are experts in the Latin-style dance form and manage to set the stage on fire. Following Jefferson Y Adrianita’s act, they get a standing ovation from the panel. Luca & Allesandra are no less and they perform to a ballroom routine, that is in sync to a hip-hop song. J-Lo states that they are one of the fiercest competitors this season. However, Jefferson Y Adrianita get all the three votes and advance to the next round.

Next up is The Rise vs. UPeepz. UPeepz goes first and they present some dashing steps to a bellhop theme. This is a super-dynamic act and there are no mistakes. The Rise delivers a clean routine and in one moment, even struts out in stilettos. UPeepz secures two votes and they are the winners. Finally, we have Kurtis Sprung vs. Styles & Emma. Kurtis sways to a number, dedicating his emotional performance to his girlfriend. Styles & Emma are equally spectacular and their body movements are phenomenal. And Kurtis Sprung, after getting two votes, advances to the next stage. Next week, we will have the second round of Duels, which will be followed by the Twitch — which will give a chance to one among the losing acts to return to the Redemption stage. Until then, stay tuned!

