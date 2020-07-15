‘World of Dance’ returned this week after a brief hiatus and we witnessed the second phase of the duels. Guest judge Twitch returns and he has an important role in the final selections. After all, he is the one who holds the key to pick the acts for the Redemption Round. Since he is an alum of ‘World of Dance’, he knows what it takes to stay in the competition. The professional dancer is required to pick two eliminated acts from each division and this week, he gives two teams from the Upper Division a second chance at the semi-finals. The groups he chooses in episode 7 are ballet duo Styles and Emma and dance crew Oxygen. So, who finally got the golden opportunity to make it to the world stage? Find out in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the release and streaming details for the upcoming episode.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘World of Dance’ season 4 episode 8 will premiere on July 21, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. The upcoming episode is called ‘The Duels 3’.

Where to Watch World of Dance Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

You can tune in every Tuesday night at the respective timeslot and catch the episodes as they air on NBC by subscribing to the channel with a cable connection. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on NBC’s official website. Live-streaming, cable-free platforms include FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. The first season is additionally available on Amazon Prime as well.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

The second part of the duels follows the same format as the first phase. The participants are unaware of their opponents until they land on-stage. The judges are Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough, accompanied by guest judge Twitch. First up are contemporary duo Jake and Chau vs contemporary + hip-hop dancers Josh and Erica. Jake and Chau deliver a strong, athletic performance. The judges praise their choreography and talent. Josh and Erica sway to an eclectic, emotional number while being connecting with a strap the entire time. After the votes, Jake and Chau are the winners and are heading straight to the world stage.

Second, we have Geometrie Variable vs Oxygen. Geometrie is known for its artistry while Oxygen can mesmerize viewers with their visual effects. The two teams both deliver fantastic performances. Jennifer, Derek, and Ne-Yo all vote for Geometrie Variable and they proceed to the next round while Oxygen will get one last chance during the Redemption, provided they win in the next stage. Twitch goes backstage and chooses Oxygen vs Styles and Emma. Styles and Emma danced amazingly well and their act is definitely better than their previous one. Oxygen, however, comes back stronger than before with their second performance. So the decision is a tough one for the judges. They hold a discussion and finally go with Oxygen while Styles and Emma are eliminated.

