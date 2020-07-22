‘World of Dance’ continued with its third round of Duels this week. We again had guest judge Twitch, accompanied by Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, Derek Hough, in the judging panel. Twitch has a vital role to play since he is the one who decides the acts that will get another chance in the Redemption Round. An alum of ‘World of Dance’ himself, Twitch has a good idea of what it takes to make it to the world state.

In episode 8, the sole focus is on the Junior Division where we see some of the most talented, under-18 dancers delivering some out-of-the-world performances. So, who finally gets the golden opportunity to make it to the world stage? Find out in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the release and streaming details for the upcoming episode.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘World of Dance’ season 4 episode 9 will premiere on July 28, 2020, on NBC at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. The upcoming episode is called ‘The Duels 4’. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “The duels conclude with the judges having picked which acts go head-to-head in epic dance battles for a spot in the semi-finals; guest judge tWitch decides which acts will battle in redemption and earn a spot in the semi-finals on the stage.”

Where to Watch World of Dance Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

You can tune in every Tuesday night at the respective timeslot and catch the episodes as they air on NBC by subscribing to the channel with a cable connection. Otherwise, you can also catch the already released episodes online on NBC’s official website. Live-streaming, cable-free platforms include FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. The first season is additionally available on Amazon Prime as well.

World of Dance Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

The third part of the duels begins with the hip-hop dance crew, The Young Cast, who sway to a series of sharp and hard-hitting moves. They are pitted against GRVMNT. Since two of the judges vote for the second crew, GRVMNT, they are the winners. However, The Young Cast is given another chance in the redemption round. Next, we have the little 9-year-old Savannah Manzel who delivers a fierce performance. Her steps are full of emotions and she gets a standing ovation from the entire judging panel. It is no surprise that she makes it to the next round.

Savannah is paired up with a team of Latin dancers, 305. Although 305 delivers an equally tough competition, they are unfortunately asked to pack their bags. Then we witness the spectacular act by Dance Spirit Cover Model Search finalist Diego Pasillas and his team members from his MDC3 crew. MDC3 has been giving some gorgeous routines every week and in this episode, they sway to a heartfelt love triangle drama. The judges give them a resounding round of applause and they head to the next round. They are pitted against Chibi Unity, who heads to the redemption round.

