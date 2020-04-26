‘The World of the Married’ or ‘Couple’s World’ is a K-Drama based on the British television series ‘Doctor Foster.’ Ever since its premiere, the show has been breaking viewership records, and with the way it’s going, we don’t think the ratings are going to drop any time soon.

Written by Joo Hyun and Directed by Mo Wan-Il, the show revolves around an independent and self-made doctor, Ji Sun-Woo, as she tries to deal with her husband cheating and her seemingly perfect life falling apart. The fast-paced nature of the show, along with the different character developments and story lines, has kept its fans begging for more.

After finding out that Lee Tae-Oh not only cheated on her but also took money from the bank against their home, Sun-Woo decides to seek her revenge. She gets involved with Ji Sun-Woo and reveals Da-Kyung’s affair and pregnancy with her husband to her parents, which ultimately results in her getting what she wanted – a divorce with the sole custody of their son along with a restraining order. A lot of foreshadowing was also indicated in the previous episodes.

Now that two years have gone by, Tae-Oh and Da-Kyung have returned to their hometown along with their daughter stating that they wanted to be close to family. But, their true intentions quickly come to light when Tae-Oh starts threatening Sun-Woo and becomes obsessed with what’s going on in her and Joon-Young’s life. All he wants to do is ruin Sun-woo’s life like she ruined his.

With Kim Yoon-Gi’s true motives towards Sun-Woo seeming doubtful, her position at the hospital endangered, and Hyun-Seo’s life being on the line, ‘The World of The Married’ has yet again delivered episodes full of drama and engrossing story lines. We can only imagine how Sun-Woo will fight for her position at work and in the town next. If you want to know when and where you can find the next episode, keep reading!

The World of the Married Episode 11 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The World of the Married’ episode 11 will air in Korea on the JTBC network on May 1, 2020, at 22:50 KST, i.e., 6:50 AM PT. The show releases two new episodes every Friday and Saturday at the same time slot and will continue to do so till its final episode airs on May 16, 2020.

Where to Watch The World of the Married Episode 11 Online?

You can stream ‘The World of the Married’ or ‘Couple’s World’ on Viu with English subtitles after it has premiered in Korea. Unfortunately, since it is only on Viu, it is available only to certain Southeast Asian regions.

The World of the Married Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 11 is expected to pick up right where episode 10 left off and provide us the answers relating to Hyun-Seo’s life and her relationship with In-Kyu. The main story line of Sun-Woo and her fight to maintain her success and dignity will go on too. We have no doubt that Tae-Oh has more ways planned in which he will torment her, but Da-Kyung and Chairman Yeo will definitely have a role to play in how that pans out. Characters like Ye-Rim, Yong-Gi, and Joon-Young will have a vital role to play as well.

