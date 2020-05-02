With Korean shows being all the rage now, you can add ‘The World of The Married’ to the list of K-dramas that you have to see. This series is based on the popular British drama titled ‘Doctor Foster’ and is South Korea’s second highest-rated series in the history of television. Following Ji Sun-Woo, the series depicts the relationship between her and Lee Tae-Oh, as she tries to deal with his betrayal on more than one occasion.

Lee Tae-Oh, her now former husband, has returned to town with his wife and daughter with the sole purpose of destroying his ex-wife’s life and getting his son back. As the series has progressed, we saw Tae-Oh and Sun-Woo’s rivalry and bitterness spiral out of control and lives starting to be endangered. With Tae-Oh’s obsession reaching all-time highs, his relationship with Da-Kyung is now also on the line.

There were a lot of surprises in the last episode. Not only did Joon-Young move out so that he could give his mother some freedom and start living with his father, he, Tae-Oh, and Da-Kyung actually looked like a proper family at times. And with Sun-Woo and Tae-Oh being kind-of civil towards one another, the episode ended with another major cliffhanger of them getting involved again.

So, where do the characters’ lives go from here? We can only find that out in the next episode. Read on to know when and where you can see episode 13 of ‘The World of The Married.’

The World of The Married Episode 13 Release Date

‘The World of The Married’ episode 13 will air in Korea on the JTBC network on May 8, 2020, at 22:50 KST, i.e., 6:50 AM PT. The show releases two new episodes every Friday and Saturday at the same time slot and will continue to do so till its final episode airs on May 16, 2020.

Where to Watch The World of the Married Episode 13 Online?

You can stream ‘The World of The Married’ or ‘Couple’s World’ on Viu with English subtitles after it has premiered in Korea. Unfortunately, since it is only on Viu, it is available only to certain Southeast Asian regions.

The World of The Married Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming couple of episodes will make way for the finale week of the season, so you can be sure that it will be packed with even more drama, betrayal, and conflicts. Sun-Woo has continued to her fight for survival in her hometown in the hopes of leaving the dark past behind, but with Joon-Young no longer with her, she might just leave everything behind.

Chairman Yeo has had Tae-Oh’s back because of his relationship with his daughter, but now, with their marriage crumbling apart, things will definitely go downhill for Tae-Oh. We also expect episode 13 to show us what really happens to Joon-Young and the family on the cliff, a scene, of which we saw a glimpse of some episodes ago.

