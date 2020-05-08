‘The World of The Married’ or ‘Couple’s World’ is just one more show that you need to the list of Korean dramas that you have to see. Based on the popular BBC show ‘Doctor Foster,’ this Korean series has managed to be the second-highest-rated series in the history of television. Revolving around Ji Sun-Woo, the series explores the relationship between her and her ex-husband, Lee Tae-Oh, as she deals with his deception on several occasions.

After manipulating and cheating on Sun-Woo, Lee Tae-Oh has returned to their hometown with his new family after two years with the sole purpose of ruining his ex-wife’s life and getting his son back. As the series has progressed, we saw a lot of ups and downs in Tae-Oh and Sun-Woo’s relationship, especially when their rivalry and resentment started to risk other people’s lives. And when you add Da-Kyung and her involvement with Tae-Oh and Joon-Young to the mix, the series has been nothing short of nail-biting.

With Joon-Young now living with his father instead of his mother, things have spiraled out of control from him quite quickly. The last episode focused on the different family dynamics between the characters more than ever, especially because Joon-Young’s thieving and anger issues got him into major trouble. And with the episode ending on yet another cliff hanger by him walking in on his divorced parents kissing, ‘The World of The Married’ is all geared up to release episode 14. Want to know when and where you can find it? Keep reading!

The World of The Married Episode 14 Release Date

‘The World of The Married’ episode 14 will air in Korea on the JTBC network on May 9, 2020, at 22:50 KST, i.e., 6:50 AM PT. The show releases two new episodes every Friday and Saturday at the same time slot and will continue to do so till its final episode airs on May 16, 2020.

Where to Watch The World of the Married Episode 14 Online?

You can stream ‘The World of The Married’ with English subtitles on Viu after it has premiered in Korea. Unfortunately, though, since it is only available on Viu, just certain Southeast Asian regions can access it.

The World of The Married Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode will continue on with where episode 13 left off and will make way for the finale week of the season. Therefore, the drama, struggles, and internal battles of the main characters will reach new levels. Sun-Woo has decided that she will finally move on and leave her hometown behind, and even Joon Young has given her the freedom to do as she pleases, so the question that remains to be answered is whether or not she actually does leave.

Da-Kyung and Tae-Oh’s marriage seemed to be crumbling apart before, but since they’ve started communicating again, we just might see things working out for them. Along with all this, Ye-Rim and Jae-Hyuk’s storyline will also move forward. In episode 14, we also hope to see the cliff sequence with the entire family that we were teased with, in an episode long ago.

Read More: Best Korean Dramas