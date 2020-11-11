Unlike many TV anime that are based on manga series, ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’, also known as ‘Dan Machi’, originated from a light novel series of the same name by writer Fujino Ōmori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda. It started publishing on January 15, 2013. In the ensuing years, it has become a successful and sprawling franchise. This ultimately led to the production of the anime show, which premiered on April 4, 2014. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by J.C.Staff Studio, ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ is a well-tested combination of Harem and Isekai anime. The 7th episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ season 3, titled ‘The Dreams of Beasts’, is set to be released on November 13, 2020.

Where Can I Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 English Dub Online?

All three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ are available on Crunchyroll. The inaugural season of the anime can also be watched on both Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Spoilers

In the fictional city of Orario, the gods live alongside the mortals, pursuing earthly pleasures. The show focuses on Bell Cranel, who receives a blessing from goddess Hestia. Initially, he was the only member of the Hestia Familia, but that changed over time as Liliruca Arde, Welf Crozzo, Yamato Mikoto, and Sanjouno Haruhime joined the group. Bell is a diligent worker. He deeply admires the swordswoman Ais Wallenstein and has developed real sentiments for her. She, in turn, has become curious about him. His charming and kind personality has drawn the interests of both divine and mortal women, including Hestia herself.

