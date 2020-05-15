ABC’s hit reality show ‘Shark Tank‘ is the perfect series if you want to be entertained with new and different business ideas and get to know how budding entrepreneurs can find themselves in the big leagues. Being able to present your business and products in front of business tycoons and then having them decide whether or not to invest in your company is in no way an easy feat. But, some lucky businesses catch the eyes of these shrewd investors, and they find themselves with the opportunity of a lifetime to expand.

Season 11, Episode 24 of the show featured four companies who hoped to walk away with a deal in their pockets, and one such company was Yellow Leaf Hammocks. Keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about them.

Yellow Leaf Hammocks: Who Are They?

After co-founder Joe Demin came across an endangered tribe by the name of Mlabri while on vacation in Thailand in 2011 and found himself resting in the most comfortable hammock, he was inspired by their work and got the idea for Yellow Leaf Hammocks. Knowing he had to share what he found, Joe brought home as many hammocks as he could and started the company with his now-wife Rachel.

Joe and Rachel went ahead to sell the most beautiful, comfortable, and carefully woven hammocks to the masses while ensuring that they give back to the original crafters and hard workers. The name of the company is what it is because each Yellow Leaf hammock is hand-woven by the experts in the Mlabri Tribe, known as “the people of the yellow leaves,” with the utmost love, care, and perfection. The company’s aim is simple, “Do Good. Relax.”

Yellow Leaf Hammocks: What Do They Do?

Yellow Leaf Hammocks sells a wide range of customizable hammocks, including hanging and cotton-rope ones as well. Their hammocks are made from weather-safe and fade-proof yarn, and woven with 150,000 loops that can “cradle you weightlessly.”

To ensure that they cultivate the economic health and social equity for marginalized ethnic groups, the company embraces the weaving culture of the tribe and empowers them by giving them well-paid jobs and completely cutting off the middlemen. In fact, the weavers who are employed by the company earn 650% of the average tribe’s income.

By providing comfortable and cozy hammocks to people who can afford them and directly working with the ethnic communities, Yellow Leaf Hammock believes that they can permanently break the cycle of poverty for them and do their part in making the world a better place. 100% of the company’s products are sourced from ethic communities, and 75% of the materials used by them are from recycled paper, so they have also had a hand in reducing deforestation. It looks like they are well on their way to achieving their goal.

You can find their complete list of products on their website and get to know more about them there as well. If you want to have a feel of their products before buying, you can head on over to the company’s partner stores like TOMS, Whole Foods Market, Kate Spade, SXSW, Salt and Sundry, as well as Made In A Free World and find their hammocks there.

