It’s the end of the road for ‘Yellowstone’ season 3. Before you sigh in sadness, let us tell you that Paramount Network already renewed the show for a fourth season in February 2020. So, there’s still a long way to go before we bid our final goodbyes to the Duttons. In the penultimate episode, Jamie meets with his biological father, who asks him to go away but the AG doesn’t back off. Willa Hayes double-crosses Beth and kicks her out of Schwartz & Meyer, but Beth isn’t afraid and promises revenge. Wade is transported to the train station. Head straight to the recap section, to refresh your memories. In case you are what can happen in the ‘Yellowstone’ season 3 finale, we have got your back!

Yellowstone Season 3 Finale Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘Yellowstone’ season 3 episode 10 will release on August 23, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on Paramount Network.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 3 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 3 episode 10 by tuning to Paramount Network at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Paramount’s official website and the Paramount Network app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV. ‘Yellowstone’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 9 Recap:

‘Yellowstone’ season 3 episode 9 is titled ‘Meaner Than Evil.’

In the episode, Jamie goes out of his way to meet his biological father, Garrett Randall, to get answers concerning his birth mother. Explaining why Garrett killed his wife, also Jamie’s mother, Garrett says, “Your mother sold her body for drugs, and I killed her for it.” He insults Jamie and asks him to leave, but he adamantly stays, seeking answers to more questions. When Kayce tells Monica that it is better if Tate is home-schooled, Monica critiques John’s parenting style. Meanwhile, Beth reaches her desk at Schwartz & Meyer, and she is shocked to find Willa warming her seat.

Willa informs Beth that since S&M’s major shares have been acquired by Market Equities, the company no longer needs Beth. John’s fierce daughter leaves but promises to exact vengeance on Willa. A bruised Colby and Teeter inform John and the boys about their near-death experience with Wade’s men. John is enraged and orders everyone to “take that trash to the f–king train station.” First, they kill Wade’s son by directing him straight to an ambush, then Rip catches hold of Wade and drags him by a rope before compelling him to give the name of the person who set him up to all the chaos.

Once Wade reveals he works for Roarke, Rip asks Walker to prove his allegiance to the Duttons and carve the Yellowstone brand on Wade’s chest. After Walker is done with the task, Rip hangs Wade. Later at night, Walker accompanies Lloyd to the train station, where they dispose of Wade’s body. Lloyd also gives some insight to Walker about the history of the abandoned train station and why everyone chooses the forsaken place to dump their secrets.

