The fourth episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 3 allows the fans to heave a sigh of relief after revealing that the fan-favorite character, Jimmy, survives the jaw-dropping rodeo accident. In the latest episode, John informs his family that it is about time they leave the ranch for good. Rip and Beth have a heartfelt conversation regarding their future.

Jamie, on the other hand, has his powers stripped off from him because of his incompetency regarding the position of the Livestock Commissioner. Head to the recap section, for more. In case you’re wondering about the details of ‘Yellowstone’ season 3 episode 5, we have got your back!

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Yellowstone’ season 3 episode 5 will release on July 19, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on Paramount Network. The show follows a weekly-release format and a new episode drops every Sunday.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Cowboys and Dreamers.’

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 3 episode 5 by tuning to Paramount Network at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Paramount’s official website and the Paramount Network app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV. ‘Yellowstone’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 4 Recap:

‘Yellowstone’ season 3 episode 4 is titled ‘Going Back to Cali.’

The episode begins with John checking in on Jimmy, as he lies down in the hospital bed after undergoing a hip replacement surgery following his horrific accident during his last rodeo. When Jimmy expresses his concern over the payment of his medical bills, John assures him that it will be taken care of if and only if Jimmy promises John that he will never compete in a rodeo ever again. Instead, John asks him to perfect his roping skills. After John leaves, Mia introduces herself as Jimmy’s girlfriend to sneak in and straightaway tells Jimmy that they should get down to business. Jimmy nervously confesses that he is a “scared virgin” but Mia makes him feel comfortable. So there’s that.

After a great day at work, Beth heads to Rip’s place to cook dinner and spend some quality time with her beau. They get romantic and Beth ends up hinting Rip to pop the question by asking him to refer to her as “wife.” However, she gets awkward and tries to shrug it off but Rip tells her “My tomorrows… well, they’re all yours. There’s no word that I’d rather call you (than wife).” Beth gets emotional and tells him that she finds herself not good enough as she can’t conceive and Rip replies that he doesn’t give two hoots about it.

Back at the ranch, albeit reluctantly, Jamie accepts the position of the Livestock Commissioner at the behest of Lynelle. When Ryan, Colby, and Teeter spot a biker gang partying on the Dutton family’s ranch, they ask them to move. As the gang starts getting defensive, Rip rams straight into their bikes, destroying them. Later that night, the bikers come back to take their bikes and burn down the area. However, John makes them dig their own grave and says, “if you ever come back again, I’m-a fill ’em” before declaring to his son, that it’s time they get back to the lodge.

Read More: Shows Like Yellowstone