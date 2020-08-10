The third season of ‘Yellowstone’ follows the Dutton family members as they pull out all stops to prevent their land from being taken away by their rivals – Market Equities. In the latest episode, Jamie fills Kayce in on the land deal offered to him, urging him to ask Beth to take it to John. Monica maps out a plan to trap Sila’s killer and she almost loses her life trying to bring him to justice. John begs Rip to be the family member that keeps him informed, about the significant events that take place in the life of his children. Check out the recap section, to know more about the episode. In case you wish to know the details of ‘Yellowstone’ season 3 episode 9, we have got you covered!

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Yellowstone’ season 3 episode 9 will release on August 16, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on Paramount Network. The show follows a weekly-release format and a new episode drops every Sunday. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Meaner Than Evil.’

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 3 episode 9 by tuning to Paramount Network at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Paramount’s official website and the Paramount Network app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV. ‘Yellowstone’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8 Recap:

‘Yellowstone’ season 3 episode 8 is titled ‘I Killed a Man Today.’

In the episode, Monica goes ahead and implements her plan to take down Sila’s murderer, which involved lying to her man Kayce about going to a car wash. Monica lures the murderer by asking for a lift, pretending that her car has broken down. The man takes Monica to the place where he killed all his victims. While he was choking her to death, Mo appears as per plan and blows his head right off. Soon the authorities rush in and arrest the perpetrator. Later, Rainwater congratulates Monica by saying, “People talk about making a difference but they don’t ‘cause they don’t risk. You risked everything. Today you made a difference.”

Back at home, she confronts Kayce about his secret shootout but later confides in him about everything that went down. John asks Rip to find a new home for the house that bucked too hard but not enough for the rodeo. He also requests Rip to not keep things from him like his children do, henceforth. In response to the loss Market Equities incurred because of Beth’s plan, Willa responds by buying the stock of Schwartz & Meyer.

Beth gets frustrated and seeks help from Angela, who sets everything in order. Meanwhile, Jamie informs Kayce about the land deal and asks him to take it to Beth, requesting her to convince John. He complies but when Beth asks John to choose between money and the land they are on the verge of losing, he replies, “Not an inch. Not one.” After Lloyd agrees to be Rip’s best man, the duo head to a bar to celebrate. In the bar, Rip is shocked upon hearing the voice of Walker who was supposed to be dead after Kayce was directed to take him to “the train station.”

