‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ starts off as your regular slice-of-life anime without the whole high school setup. But midway through the runtime of its first episode, it slowly starts drifting into a whole new direction, making you realize that it may not be as predictable as you think. Just after watching one episode, as a viewer, you already start feeling that you know its characters quite well. Even its closing scene, where Rikou clicks Haru’s picture, seems to mark the inception of something very new. So hoping that this anime will be as good as we expect it to be, let’s further explore what its second episode could be all about. But before we get to to the spoilers, let us first walk you through its release date and streaming details.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ Episode 2 is scheduled to release on April 12, 2020.

Where to Watch Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 2 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 2 Spoilers: What to Expect?

‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ is all about its characters. The first episode of the season manages to scratch the surface of the personalities of all the main characters. It allows you to relate to them and also makes you wonder why they behave the way they do. For example, one can’t help but wonder what Haru does for a living and why she obsesses over crows. The first episode also foreshadows that she was once a school student but was later suspended because she worked at a bar. There’s one scene in which she also reveals it to Rikou that she has no family. So what is her backstory and how is she still so cheerful despite all the hardships she has been through? We’ll find out more about that in the next episode.

Moreover, even Rikou and Shinako seem to have some history together. It has been foreshadowed that Rikou had a thing for her since high school but never really had the courage to tell her how he feels. In the first episode, when he does tell her, Shinako’s body language makes it pretty evident that she only wants to be friends with him. The next few episodes will further explore Shinako’s character and will reveal what she truly thinks of Rikou. Maybe she does like him but is a little hesitant about being with him. Rikou himself seems to be too unsure about what he wants to do with his life and that feeling of uncertainty is probably what drives Shinako away from him.

