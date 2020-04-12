Amongst all the action-packed shounen anime of the season, ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ is a very calming and enjoyable slice-of-life anime with some romance tucked in its storyline. Speaking of romance, for obvious reasons, most anime viewers would have their eyes set on ‘Kaguya Sama‘. But if you’re looking for something similar to that, with a lot less comedy, of course, make sure you check this one out. If you have already started watching the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’, read on further to know all about the streaming availability and release date of its next episode.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Doga Kobo Studio (‘New Game‘, ‘Gabriel DropOut‘), the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ Episode 3 is scheduled to release on April 19, 2020.

Where to Watch Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 3 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 3 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the second episode, the love triangle between Shinako, Haru, and Rikou gets even more complicated. While Haru tries to confront Shinako and makes her wonder if she’s doing the right thing by still being friends with Rikou, Rikou ends up meeting one of Shinako’s childhood friends and learns a lot more about her past. Since the entire anime is so driven by its characters, the upcoming episodes will further explore the backstories of Shinako, Haru, and Rikou. Although even Rikou doesn’t really live the best life and seems to have a lack of purpose, his past will probably not be too complicated.

On the other hand, considering how Haru was forced to drop out of university and also still works as a hostess at a bar, her backstory may have a lot to offer. So if the next episode revolves around her past, there will be many revelations about her family and all the things that eventually forced her to give up on everything. In the meantime, Haru and Shinako’s relationship as friends will now be tested. In the second episode, both of them agreed upon staying away from each other because of their complicated feelings. But will they be able to stay that way? And even if they do eventually get close to one another and Shinako accepts that she, too, has always liked him, will Haru be able to accept their relationship?

