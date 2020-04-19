Even in the world of anime, three-way love connections have always had the power to lure more viewers. ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ is all about a love triangle, but it does not approach the romance trope in a very typical way. It, in fact, uses it to show a very deep, imperfect side of its three main characters who themselves seem to have no clue about what’s going on between them. If you’re looking for a heartwarming anime this season, undoubtedly, this is the one you should go for. That being said, here are all the details you need to know about its next episode.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Doga Kobo Studio (‘New Game‘, ‘Gabriel DropOut‘), the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ Episode 4 is scheduled to release on April 26, 2020.

Where to Watch Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 4 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 4 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the 3rd episode of ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ the love triangle between Shinako, Haru, and Rikou takes new turns. Haru feels betrayed after Rikou promises her a movie, but fails to show up. In the meantime, Shinako feels grateful that Haru was there for her when she was sick. And for the first time, we get to know a bit more about Haru as well. She reveals her full name to Rikou and even tells him that she’s 18 years old. For now, it only seems like Haru feels jealous of Shinako’s relationship with Rikou. But in the upcoming episodes, it is possible that Haru will get close to Rikou and Shinako will end up feeling jealous.

Shinako’s biggest problem is that she is still living in the past. The only reason why she’s keeping her distance from Rikou is that she’s too afraid of falling for someone again. She probably went through a lot of trauma after her ex died and by staying away from Rikou, she’s just trying to avoid the same thing from happening again. But with time, she, too, will realize that living in the past will do her now good. And that’s something that goes for Rikou as well. In his mind, he’s just how used to be back in school and because of that barrier of insecurities in his head, he fails to tell Shinako what she means to him. As for Haru, there’s still quite a lot that the show will reveal about her past and how she ended up where she is today.

Read More: Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai Season 2 Episode 3 | Food Wars Season 5 Episode 3