‘You Should Have Left’ is a horror movie that draws its scares from psychological factors. It focuses on the idea of guilt, regret and sin that Theo, the protagonist, suffers from mentally, and projects it into his surroundings as his new residence turns more and more into a labyrinth that he can’t get out of. In the end, he gives up to the forces that won’t let him leave. But giving up is not a trait we see in Hollywood characters. Could this mean there is more to Theo’s story? Will there be a sequel of ‘You Should Have Left’? Let’s find out.

You Should Have Left 2 Release Date

‘You Should Have Left’ released through video on demand on June 18, 2020. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, it is not the critical response that decides the future of a movie sequel. With the unconventional release of the film, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will take some time before we find out how it has fared with the audience. As of now, there has been no official announcement about the sequel of ‘You Should Have Left’. If the project is greenlit, we expect ‘You Should Have Left’ Sequel to release sometime in 2023 or later.

You Should Have Left 2 Cast: Who’s in it?

‘You Should Have Left’ stars Kevin Bacon in the role of Theo Conroy, a man who is haunted by his past. Amanda Seyfried plays the role of Susanna, an actress and Theo’s wife. Avery Essex plays the character of their daughter, Ella.

The prospects of the cast returning to reprise their roles in the sequel depend on the storyline that the follow-up story takes. If it picks up where ‘You Should Have Left’ ended, then Bacon would be back as Theo. Because he is closely tied to his family, it would also bring back the characters of Susanna and Ella, though with a lesser arc as compared to the first film. We also expect new faces to join the cast. If the sequel is made as a standalone film with similar themes, then an entirely new set of actors with different characters would appear in it.

You Should Have Left 2 Plot: What can it be about?

The end of ‘You Should Have Left’ leaves Theo alone in the house that becomes his own personal hell. It looks like he has relented to his situation and is ready to be punished for his sins. But if his religion teaches him repentance, it also gives a chance for redemption. Theo might have accepted his current situation, but it doesn’t mean he would want to be that way forever. He would want to get back to his daughter and that means he would want to find a permanent way out of the house. In the sequel, we might see him struggling with whatever forces are keeping him there. He might also come face to face with the maker of the house.

Alternatively, the story could also focus on another family and a different type of sinner. Theo’s family is not the first to live in that house and they will not be the last. Also, we don’t know much about its history, which is also an interesting line that the sequel could pursue.

