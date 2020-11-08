Our favorite brood from Texas is back! The Coopers: Sheldon, Missy, Georgie, Mary, and George, alongside Meemaw, have returned for another round of family hijinks and antics. The fourth season, which premiered on November 5, 2020, marks a milestone in the life of the titular child prodigy. Sheldon graduates from high school and is all set to start college. Additionally, the first episode drops a major bombshell about Sheldon’s future and sees a familiar star making an appearance!

More on that later. Now, you might be curious to find out what happens in the next episode. So, let’s get started!

Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date?

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 Episode 2 is slated to release on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 8/7c on CBS.

Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is titled ‘A Docent, A Little Lady and a Bouncer Named Dalton’. Sheldon grabs a summer job at a local train museum. And we all know that he loves trains! He additionally asks his mum Mary to not cut the crust of his sandwiches anymore — a subtle hint that Sheldon is growing up. After all, he needs to be ready to enter college. Missy, on the other hand, embarks on her first step to womanhood. Finally, Georgie discovers Mary’s source of guilty pleasure!

You can additionally watch the promo for episode 2 below:

Where to Stream Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

Since ‘Young Sheldon’ is a CBS show, the simplest way to watch it is to use a cable subscription and catch the episodes, as and when they drop on tv. With a cable login id, you can head to CBS All Access or the official CBS website, which allows you to stream the show online. Cord cutters are on the rise, and provisions have been made for them accordingly. They have options like DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have the option to buy entire seasons or single episodes of ‘Young Sheldon’.