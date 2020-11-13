In the second episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 that dropped this week, which is titled ‘A Docent, A Little Lady and a Bouncer Named Dalton’, Sheldon lands a summer job at the local train museum. On the other hand, Missy embarks on her first step to womanhood. Finally, Georgie discovers Mary’s source of a guilty pleasure! More on that later. Now, you might be curious to find out what happens in the next episode. So, let’s get started!

Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 Episode 3 is slated to release on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 8/7c on CBS.

Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Training Wheels and an Unleashed Chicken’. It sees Missy training Sheldon how to ride a bicycle without wheels — something he was scared to do before. But he soon crashes and lands in the hospital! And here he asks his mum to sing Soft Kitty. You can additionally watch the promo for episode 3 below:

Where to Stream Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

Since ‘Young Sheldon’ is a CBS show, the simplest way to watch it is to use a cable subscription and catch the episodes, as and when they drop on tv. With a cable login id, you can head to CBS All Access or the official CBS website, which allows you to stream the show online. Cord cutters are on the rise, and provisions have been made for them accordingly. They have options like DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have the option to buy entire seasons or single episodes of ‘Young Sheldon’.