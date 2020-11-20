In the third episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 that dropped this week, which is titled ‘Training Wheels and an Unleashed Chicken’, Sheldon decides to get ready for college. He wants to ride a bicycle without wheels. But as expected, his tryst soon sends him to the hospital. Moreover, we know that adult Sheldon is terrified of chickens. Why? This episode addresses this part of the story as well. More on that later in our recap. Now, you might be curious to find out what happens in the next episode. So, let’s get started!
Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date:
‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 Episode 4 is slated to release on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 8/7c on CBS. The fourth episode is delayed by one week because of the Thanksgiving holidays. The upcoming episode is called ‘Bible Camp and a Chariot of Love’.
Where to Stream Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 4 Online?
Since ‘Young Sheldon’ is a CBS show, the simplest way to watch it is to use a cable subscription and catch the episodes, as and when they drop on tv. With a cable login id, you can head to CBS All Access or the official CBS website, which allows you to stream the show online. Cord cutters are on the rise, and provisions have been made for them accordingly. They have options like DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have the option to buy entire seasons or single episodes of ‘Young Sheldon’.
Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 3 Recap:
In ‘Training Wheels and an Unleashed Chicken’, Sheldon is worried that his legs won’t be adequate to help him navigate college. After all, he has graduated early and does not have the necessary leg power to get himself from one class to another on time. Neither can he run the bike with training wheels and nor can he leave his classes early. After all, he needs to correct his teachers after every session. Georgie cannot help either since Sheldon does not wish to exercise. Again, George is of no use. So Missy is the only option.
But when the bicycle training session is in full swing, a chicken named Belinda decides to attack Sheldon. The result? A fractured ulna on the arm. He is put in plaster for two weeks. Now, that he is having to use only his left arm, he makes a huge deal out of it. Missy comes to the rescue once again and compares Sheldon to Stephen Hawking. Sheldon wakes up the next morning and is all geared up to seek his independence with one arm. He is so happy and in high spirits that he asks his dad George to sign his cast. Missy had written a get-well-soon message earlier but she deliberately made an error to annoy her twin.
Once Sheldon is all well, he rides his bike for the first time without wheels. However, this time, someone lets out a dog who chases him 11 miles.
Read More: Where is Young Sheldon Filmed?