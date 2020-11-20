In the third episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 that dropped this week, which is titled ‘Training Wheels and an Unleashed Chicken’, Sheldon decides to get ready for college. He wants to ride a bicycle without wheels. But as expected, his tryst soon sends him to the hospital. Moreover, we know that adult Sheldon is terrified of chickens. Why? This episode addresses this part of the story as well. More on that later in our recap. Now, you might be curious to find out what happens in the next episode. So, let’s get started!

Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 Episode 4 is slated to release on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 8/7c on CBS. The fourth episode is delayed by one week because of the Thanksgiving holidays. The upcoming episode is called ‘Bible Camp and a Chariot of Love’.

Where to Stream Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

Since ‘Young Sheldon’ is a CBS show, the simplest way to watch it is to use a cable subscription and catch the episodes, as and when they drop on tv. With a cable login id, you can head to CBS All Access or the official CBS website, which allows you to stream the show online. Cord cutters are on the rise, and provisions have been made for them accordingly. They have options like DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have the option to buy entire seasons or single episodes of ‘Young Sheldon’.