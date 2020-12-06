In the 4th episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 that dropped this week, which is titled ‘Bible Camp and a Chariot of Love’, Paige makes a comeback, once again, to haunt Sheldon! But Sheldon’s problems increase manifold when his mom sends them both to Vacation Bible School. Of course, with Sheldon and Paige together, things get competitive pretty soon. On the other hand, George gets furious when Georgie makes a weird purchase. More on that later in our recap. Now, you might be curious to find out what happens in the next episode. So, let’s get started!

Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 Episode 5 is slated to release on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 8/7c on CBS.

Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “Dale and Meemaw work out relationship issues while playing Dungeons and Dragons with Sheldon and Missy; Mary and George take a trip with coach Wilkins and his wife; Georgie’s girlfriend thinks she’s pregnant.”

Where to Stream Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

Since ‘Young Sheldon’ is a CBS show, the simplest way to watch it is to use a cable subscription and catch the episodes, as and when they drop on tv. With a cable login id, you can head to CBS All Access or the official CBS website, which allows you to stream the show online. Cord cutters are on the rise, and provisions have been made for them accordingly. They have options like DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have the option to buy entire seasons or single episodes of ‘Young Sheldon’.