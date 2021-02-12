In the latest episode of ‘Young Sheldon,’ Sheldon attends his first day of college. But things do not go as planned when his new philosophy teacher, professor Ericson, creates problems. On the other hand, Mary and Brenda live vicariously as Missy gets ready for her first day at middle school. There is a detailed summary of the latest episode in the recap section that you can read to bring yourself up to speed on ‘Young Sheldon.’ But first, let’s take a quick look at what’s in store for the upcoming season 4, episode 8 of ‘Young Sheldon.’ Here are all the details about the next episode.

Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 Episode 8 is slated to release on February 18, 2021, at 8/7c on CBS.

Where to Stream Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

The simplest way to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ is to use a cable subscription and catch the episodes as they air on TV. With a valid cable login id, you can also head to CBS All Access or the official CBS website, both of which allow you to stream the show online. More and more people have started to ditch their cable lately, and provisions have been made for such audiences as well. Cord-cutters have options like DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you have the option to buy entire seasons or single episodes of ‘Young Sheldon’ and stream them on-demand.

Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Young Sheldon’ season 4 episode 8 is called ‘An Existential Crisis and a Bear That Makes Bubbles.’ The official synopsis of the episode, as provided by CBS, is – “Meemaw takes matters into her own hands when Sheldon’s philosophy teacher sends him into a tailspin; George Sr. learns Georgie has been cutting class.”

Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

The episode introduces us to a new character Professor Ericson played by Melanie Lynskey. Sheldon is excited about college, but he has a difficult time with Ericson – resulting in both of them butting heads with each other. Meanwhile, Sheldon doesn’t notice that his game of Dungeons and Dragons has evolved into a session for Meemaw and Dale to hash out their issues as they play, using all kinds of D&D metaphors to talk about their less-than-ideal relationship.

Mary and George are away on a trip with Coach Wilkins and his wife, but they feel lacking in their relationship, especially compared to Coach Wilkins and his wife, who are both annoyingly cute with each other. At the Coach’s insistence, Mary and George say one thing about the other that they really appreciate. Georgie and his girlfriend have a pregnancy scare, but when Georgie expresses humungous relief at it turning out to be a false alarm, his girlfriend gets offended and breaks up with him.

