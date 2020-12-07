For a legal drama, ‘Your Honor’ certainly explores a fitting question – how far is a parent willing to go in order to protect their child? Bryan Cranston plays a respected judge whose son unintentionally kills the son of a crime lord in a hit and run. The show then follows the father and the impossible choices he has to make to save his child at all costs. While episode 1 does a good job of setting the story up, it is episode 2 that will get the ball rolling. Here’s what you can expect from it!

Your Honor Episode 2 Release Date

‘Your Honor’ episode 2 will release on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 10 pm ET on Showtime. In fact, you can catch subsequent episodes as and when they release on Sundays as well.

Where to Watch Your Honor Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Your Honor’ by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Showtime’s official website and on the Showtime app. You will need a subscription to access the episodes. However, if you’re conflicted about signing up for more streaming services, then you can always make use of Showtime’s 30-day free trial which is available for first-time subscribers. If you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Your Honor’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Your Honor Episode 2 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Michael will not only ask Charlie to get rid of Adam’s car, but also tell his friend to not ask him any questions about the ordeal. The buck will most likely not stop here, as Lee (the lawyer) might also gets embroiled in the parent’s scheme. Furthermore, Adam and his father might work on building his alibi for the day of the accident. Apart from this, Kofi will be contacted about a job.

Still in survival mode, the judge will continue trying to ensure that all his bases are covered. Nonetheless, he doesn’t know that the Baxters have found Adam’s inhaler, which could be the break that the grieving family needs to find the person responsible for Rocco’s death. As of now, it seems as though Michael is focused on saving Adam’s skin and is not anticipating what the Baxters could do.

Your Honor Episode 1 Recap

On the anniversary of his mother’s death, Adam finds himself on the wrong side of town. Although he drives away, a black SUV follows him. The scared student is looking for his inhaler when he suddenly crashes into another boy riding a bike. The latter dies on site, and although Adam calls 911, he flees the scene since he is afraid. He even throws his phone into the ocean due to the incessant 911 calls. Adam’s father, Michael Desiato, is a respected judge in New Orleans.

After returning home from work that day, he notices that Adam is a wreck and thinks it has to do with the death anniversary of the mother. However, Michael soon learns the details of the accident and comforts his son. They then decide to go to the police. Michael tells Adam to wait in the car while he goes and sets it all up. However, the father realizes that the person that Adam killed was Rocco, the son of one of the most feared crime lords in town, Jimmy Baxter.

Without talking to anyone, the judge leaves the police station and drives home with his son. Adam is then instructed never to reveal the details of the afternoon to anybody since it is the only way that Michael can protect him. On TV, Jimmy announces that he will most definitely find the person that took his son’s life away. Michael collects the bloody evidence and throws it off a bridge. He even wipes Adam’s car clean. But on the other side of town, the Baxters visit the site of the accident and find Adam’s inhaler.

Read More: Where is Your Honor Filmed?