‘Your Honor’ has all the classic elements of a legal thriller— a great plot, vicious rivalries, deception, betrayal, death, and a father who is willing to go to any lengths to save his child from the ramifications of a fatal hit and run accident. The tables have started turning against the Desiato father-son duo, who are brought to life by Bryan Cranston and Hunter Doohan. So, without further ado, here’s all you can expect from episode 6 next week.

Your Honor Episode 6 Release Date

‘Your Honor’ episode 6 will release on January 10, 2021, at 10 pm on Showtime. If you wish to mark your calendars, then keep in mind that this riveting story continues to unfurl every Sunday.

Where to Watch Your Honor Episode 6 Online?

You can catch ‘Your Honor’ episode 5 on Showtime by simply tuning in on Sunday. You also have the option to view it on Showtime’s official website and app. You will need a subscription for this, but there is the prospect of a 30 day free trial in case you’re unsure about signing up for the platform. Moreover, the show is available on Hulu, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Lastly, you can purchase the episodes off of Amazon Prime as well.

Your Honor Episode 6 Spoilers

In the preview clip, Lee is seen talking to another inmate who hints that he seems to knows the name of Kofi’s killer. It is evident that the lawyer will keep on fighting for justice for her deceased client and his family. But this poses a problem for Michael, as the truth will come out someday. If Lee continues to dig around, she is bound to come across evidence that will implicate both Adam and him. By then, it will be too late for the judge to come up with a solution to fix the mess.

Apart from this, Michael already has a lot on his plate, especially with regards to the blackmailer. The judge deleted the security footage of Adam at the gas station after the accident, but somehow, his blackmailer has this video on his phone. It is clear that Michael’s foe is quite indomitable, and in episode 6, the protagonist will spend a lot of time trying to pinpoint the identity of his blackmailer.

On a lighter note, it also seems to be the case that Adam and Fia will continue meeting each other and that they may develop some feelings as well. They have a funny and flirty dynamic, which, under other circumstances, would be highly appreciated. But Adam is, and always will be, the man that killed her brother. So it would not be wrong to say that he is playing with fire and will, at some point, get burned.

Your Honor Episode 5 Spoilers

Michael finds a new phone in his desk in the courtroom as he listens to a different case. A person is blackmailing him and has texted him saying, “I know it was him. Your son. Do you know where he is now?” Michael heads home to find his son but instead finds Django having seizures. Amy comes up to him before he leaves for the vet’s and tells him that a man in a Toyota (with a horseshoe on his window) had dropped by the Desiato residence earlier.

Adam is at a coffee shop where he runs into Fia once again. The two talk about losing family members and eventually progress onto lighter topics such as his interview at NYU. Carlo has been released from prison, and Eugene learns more about the explosion that killed his mother and his siblings at the funeral. Lee also tracks the child down since she wants their father to sign a form requesting Kofi’s second autopsy.

However, Eugene, who is now a part of the Desire crew, tells her that he and Kofi have different fathers. In the meantime, Big Mo tells Jimmy Baxter that Kofi stole the car on October 10, one day after Rocco’s death occurred. So the mobster regroups and confronts the cop in charge of the case. The latter hands over all the evidence, and the Baxters realize that the actual culprit went to a gas station after the incident.

In the meantime, Lee gets Kofi’s father to sign the forms, and Michael’s blackmailer texts him to come with more than $200k cash at 6 pm at a specific location. Although he goes to the bank to retrieve the amount, the facility is unequipped to handle such a massive figure and doesn’t give Michael the cash. Jimmy’s men also ascertain that there are only 3 gas stations that the culprit could have gone to, and they check each place out one by one.

Finally, they find the owner of the gas station that Adam had gone to. The man affirms that Michael had come back there to review security footage to find the “guy that his wife was cheating on him with.” (Needless to say, this is a fake story that the judge had told the man). On the other side of town, Michael tells the blackmailer that he doesn’t have any proof, to which the latter responds by sending the video clip from the gas station that Michael had previously deleted. The blackmailer tells the judge to keep the money ready.

