Episode 8 of ‘Your Honor’ details the trial of Carlo Baxter and how Michael must tread on delicate grounds so as to not arouse suspicions about his own collusion with Jimmy Baxter. But more than that, it makes for a compelling narrative because of its sheer simplicity and candor. Moreover, with Bryan Cranston and Michael Stuhlbarg taking center stage, there is a looming sense of urgency that keeps you on the edge of your seat. So, if you wish to learn more about the episode’s ending, we have got your back. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Your Honor Episode 8 Recap

While talking to Michael, Sara states that she knows she has been set up by the corrupt people who don’t want her to preside over Carlo’s trial. In fact, to retain her job and not get prosecuted, she will have to go to rehab as well. Her arrest video has also gone viral. Due to the virus, Michael also limits the number of people in his courtroom to family members and legal parties. The trial of Carlo Baxter starts.

The prosecutor starts off on a strong note. She plays the voice message wherein Jimmy warned his son about his imminent arrest. However, Michael does not include it in the evidence. Nevertheless, the prosecutor, Fiona McKee, paints the picture of a violent and racist man with a criminal history, whereas Carlo’s attorney states that his client was simply defending himself from his brother’s “killer,” Kofi.

On the other side of town, Lee is worried about Eugene and wants to help him secure his future. But he is in survival mode and is quite loyal to Little Mo. Adam meets Frannie and tells her that he did not get into NYU. However, Michael goes home and opens a package to find that Adam has, indeed, been accepted into the university. Michael rounds up everyone for a celebratory dinner.

At the restaurant, Jimmy confronts Michael (in private) and asks him why he let Carlo’s victim testify in court. The gangster is naturally concerned that his son is now going to be seen only as a racist. However, the judge affirms that he has a few tricks up his sleeve. Jimmy gives him a phone and tells Michael to call him after the judge makes his move. The gangster also gives Michael a deadline of 10 a.m. the day after tomorrow.

At the dinner, everyone is glad that Adam has gotten into NYU. However, the teenager is having second thoughts and states that he wants to take a gap year and stay back in New Orleans. Upon hearing this, Michael goes to Frannie, thinking that Adam’s teacher could talk some sense into him. (Obviously, it is unbeknownst to Michael that Adam has lied to Frannie about the entire ordeal). Later, the teacher even sees Adam with Fia.

Your Honor Episode 8 Ending: What Will be Michael’s Next Move?

The trial continues, and a medical expert testifies as well. He states that Kofi’s head was bashed into the wall six times. Evidently, the prosecution has built a strong case and has been able to paint Carlo Baxter as the criminal he actually is. So, for Michael to emerge victorious, he replaces a juror but assures her that “Carlo Baxter is going down.” Well, this isn’t really surprising as we have seen Michael cross all limits in order to protect his son.

In episode 8, there is no plot twist or surprising scheme left to employ. Everything is stripped to its basic essence, as is the criminal justice system. In an entire speech, Michael tells the jurors that they are responsible for the fate of Carlo Baxter and that Michael is not as consequential to the process as it would seem. Then again, in front of Jimmy, the judge states that he will first win the trust of the jury and then slowly influence their thinking. Michael also states that he still has the upper hand and will only have to make a couple of moves to give Carlo his independence.

Since Jimmy has given him a deadline, the judge is under more pressure than ever. But it is also clear that Michael has a penchant for performing well under pressure. In episode 8, the juror is an obstacle, and so he simply removes her while “following due process.” But we all know that his biggest problem right now is the prosecutor. Fiona is a strong, capable, and determined woman who is sure that Carlo is the culprit and wants to see him convicted.

At one point in the trial, she even states that she is emotionally attached to this case and that no one deserves the fate that Kofi had met. Not only does she have evidence that implicates Carlo, but she also has a certain vigor and conviction in her voice that could sway the jury over to her side. We all know what will happen to the judge if Carlo is found guilty.

Michael is in a catch 22 situation because he can only object to what the prosecutor does so many times before it is seen as suspicious, but if he doesn’t find a way to change the narrative, then Carlo will be imprisoned for Kofi’s death. As such, we feel that Michael will somehow get Fiona removed from the case. From his history, it is safe to assume that the judge will discreetly dig up some dirt on the prosecutor and will then ensure that she does not enter his courtroom again.

Read More: Is Your Honor a True Story?